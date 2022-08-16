ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation

Anthony Taylor is not the problem

The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
SB Nation

Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth

Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”

This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
SB Nation

Rumour: United courting Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are fast approaching the deadline of the transfer window, and they’ve yet to fully reinforce their depleted midfield. So far only Christian Eriksen has been brought in amid the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata. However, multiple reports out of the Spanish capital are...
SB Nation

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys

Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentarily losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
SB Nation

Manchester United Sign Casemiro

Manchester United has announced that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical. Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at the international level for his...
SB Nation

A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?

After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
SB Nation

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
SB Nation

Liverpool preview w/Mark Kastner

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin and Nathan are joined by Casey Evans and Mark Kastner to preview next Monday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool match at Old Trafford. This episode is the second of the two episodes recorded on Tuesday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5...
