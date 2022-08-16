The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO