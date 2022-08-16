Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
my40.tv
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
my40.tv
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
WRAL
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty responded to viewer emails about how Madison County school leaders and Sheriff Buddy Harwood are planning to put AR-15 rifles in each of the county's six schools.
avlwatchdog.org
Woodfin Development Controversy 2.0
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
Smoky Mountain News
Letter writer had it all wrong
Oh, good grief! The often-repeated exasperation by the cartoon character Charlie Brown came to mind upon reading the letter from a Waynesville reader on July 27. The writer seems to have everything backwards. Le Cossette claimed that Republicans were the saviors of the Constitution while Democrats were out to destroy...
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
WYFF4.com
Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Police: Asheville woman wanted for breaking, entering
Asheville Police are looking for a woman with several open warrants related to breaking and entering incidents in the area.
iheart.com
Big Meth Bust in Cherokee Co, AVL Halts Bike Lanes, Deputy Charged with DWI
(Cherokee County, NC) -- A big meth bust is being reported in Cherokee County. The sheriff's office says drugs found during a traffic stop in July tipped off investigators to a suspected manufacturing operation. It was at a camper trailer in Marble where agents reportedly found 38 pounds of liquid and crystal methamphetamine, making it the largest bust of its kind in the county's history. Two suspects were arrested earlier this week.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC
This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
Sylva Herald
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: ASHLEY MATHEWS Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of ASHLEY MATHEWS, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: William Preston Mathews, II, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before November 18, 2022,, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 18th, day of August, 2022. William Preston Mathews, II, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 24-27e.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
hendersonville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
WLOS.com
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Marion, NC USA
I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
