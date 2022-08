On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Saxbys will open its newest student-run cafe at Mount St. Mary’s in the newly renovated Knott Academic Center. Starting at 12 p.m. with a blessing by Msgr. William King, the event will celebrate this exciting partnership and include good food, fun, and a limited edition giveaway for the first 250 guests.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO