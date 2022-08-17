ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: De Jong, Gomez, Ronaldo - Live

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPsP0_0hIwSjYh00

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal.

Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool deserve points if Manchester United fans force postponement with Glazer protest

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the three points if Manchester United fans’ protests cause Monday’s match at Old Trafford to be abandoned or postponed.The 1958, a United supporters’ group, are organising a protest against the Glazer family, saying they want “to show the world our deep discontent with this vile ownership.”Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in May 2021, which was due to be played behind closed doors during lockdown, was called off because fans broke into the ground during a demonstration against the Glazers.Klopp’s side won the rearranged fixture 4-2 but the Liverpool manager feels if there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

Real Madrid began the post-Casemiro era by sweeping aside Celta Vigo 4-1 for a second successive LaLiga victory.With Real having agreed to sell their long-time holding midfielder to Manchester United on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti lined up with summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Brazilian’s place – but it was the veteran Luka Modric who continued to run things.The Croatian scored Real’s second in the 41st minute, after Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas had traded penalties, and was the driving influence throughout.🥲 We are lucky enough to see this guy play.🧙‍♂️ @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/aeNzlYsTHj— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 20, 2022Vinicius...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League

Arsenal cruised to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.Martin Odegaard’s early double put the Gunners in control and William Saliba added a third with his first goal for the club.Odegaard had put Arsenal clear inside the opening 11 minutes, the first time the Norway international has scored twice in a match since playing for Stromsgodset in October 2014.It is the first time in 18 years that Arsenal have started the season with three wins, and victory took them above north London neighbours Tottenham who had beaten Wolves earlier in the day.Harry Kane kept Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has challenged goalkeeper Nick Pope to target Jordan Pickford’s England shirt after an impressive start to his career on Tyneside.The 30-year-old, a £10million summer signing from relegated Burnley, has eight senior caps to his name and along with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, is one of the men pushing Pickford for his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up.Pope is yet to concede a goal for his new club this season having kept clean sheets in a 2-0 Premier League victory over promoted Nottingham Forest and, on a much busier afternoon, a 0-0 draw at Brighton to further enhance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Matheus Nunes
The Independent

Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will not flog star striker Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup.Haaland will not be at the winter tournament in Qatar as Norway did not qualify, meaning he will have a month off in the middle of the Premier League campaign.Still, Guardiola does not intend to overuse his new signing in the months before his mid-season hiatus.“No. Absolutely not. The decision I want to take here until the World Cup is not one second thinking about what is going to happen at the World Cup,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s visit to Newcastle. ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
The Independent

Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.FootballMore milestones for Harry Kane.Harry Kane has scored the most goals for one club in #PL history 👏⚪️@HKane | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/VuTEkLCXhq— Premier League (@premierleague) August 20, 2022Another game, another milestone 🤩Harry Kane has now scored 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals for the Club 👏 pic.twitter.com/46F5x81FDf— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022The most goals for one club in Premier League history ✨@HKane, take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/v7UG6EIzQ9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022A...
NFL
The Independent

Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start

Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his Arsenal side moving to the top of the Premier League following a comfortable win at Bournemouth.The Gunners continued a perfect start to the campaign with a 3-0 victory on the south coast as an early Martin Odegaard double and a fine first Arsenal goal from William Saliba made it nine points from nine.At this stage of last season, Arteta was facing calls to be axed as Arsenal boss as they sat bottom without a point or a goal.But despite the turnaround, the Spaniard is keen to keep his feet on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ronaldo#Manchester United#Chelsea#Spanish#Belgian
The Independent

Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane as his goal gave Tottenham win over Wolves

Antonio Conte has hailed Harry Kane for creating Premier League history as his goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves.“He is a player that he has to make the difference for his quality, for his skills, for his ability - and we’re talking about a world-class striker,” Tottenham manager said.The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League – the most a player has scored for one club.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Economic levers and buying players who can’t play: Explaining Barcelona’s unexplainable summer

Barcelona have been exceptionally busy this summer, with work on and off the pitch ensuring they have rarely been out of headlines and frequently perplexing those on the outside.From jumping in on big-money deals, back-and-forth battles with Spanish football authorities and the seemingly eternal battle to reduce the contracts of those already at the club, Joan Laporta has had a to-do list longer than most other clubs’ and their work is far from over yet.Given the constant updates which seem almost at-odds with each other and the remarkable team rebuilding exercise they have embarked on, it begs the difficult...
SOCCER
The Independent

Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth

Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth as captain Martin Odegaard’s early brace took the visitors to the top of the Premier League.The Gunners kept up their perfect start to the new campaign, their 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium sealed with a fine William Saliba strike as the defender opened his account for the club.Odegaard had put Arsenal clear inside the opening 11 minutes, the first time the Norway international has scored twice in a match since a double for Stromsgodset in October 2014.At this stage of last season, Mikel Arteta was facing calls to be axed as Arsenal boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk sends Tyson Fury message after retaining heavyweight titles over Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has called on Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and maintains he will not fight again unless it is against the Briton. The Ukrainian defended his world heavyweight titles with victory via split decision over Anthony Joshua in a rematch.Usyk now only lacks the WBC title, held by Fury, with the 35-year-old eager to take on the ‘Gypsy King’ to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Streams to watch fight for free spread online amid piracy warnings

Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time this weekend, hoping to reclaim the heavyweight titles he lost to the Ukrainian last year.The Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight will be available for viewers in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office, costing £26.95, with the main event expected to begin at around 10.15pm BST on Saturday evening. The high pay-per-view fee makes it one of the most lucrative sporting events of the year, however piracy experts warn that it will likely result in millions of boxing fans looking for illegal live streams to watch the fight for free.Illicit...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 278 LIVE results: Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman with head kick in final minute

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278. Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion. In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.After a bright start for Jamaican-born Edwards, with the 30-year-old taking down Usman in the first round,...
UFC
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What time are ring walks for heavyweight title fight tonight?

Anthony Joshua will try to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this Saturday, when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in a highly-anticipated rematch.Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to take the belts from the Briton, who previously lost the gold to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.USYK VS JOSHUA 2 LIVE: Follow build-up and undercard updates ahead of title fightJoshua, 32, avenged that shock stoppage loss by beating Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia, where his rematch with Usyk, 35, takes place this weekend.To once again reclaim the titles, Joshua must...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on and how much does PPV cost tonight?

Saudi Arabia will be the site of what is being billed as the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.Eleven months after Usyk defeated Joshua on points in London, the heavyweights will clash again with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles up for grabs.USYK VS JOSHUA 2 LIVE: Follow build-up and undercard updates ahead of title fightUkrainian Usyk, 35, took the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to become a two-weight world champion and remain unbeaten, and Joshua must now replicate his own feat...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 LIVE: Result and reaction as Usyk wins thrilling fight by split decision

Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.Joshua was much improved but Usyk demonstrated his technical brilliance to triumph 115-113, 116-112, 113-115 on the scorecards. After the fight, Joshua stormed out of the ring before returning and giving a bizarre speech to the crowd.Follow reaction from Joshua’s victory below: Read More Oleksandr Usyk represents hope as Ukraine continues fight for freedomBoxing looks away from sportswashing accusations ahead of Joshua vs UsykOleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua in heavyweight title rematch with split decision victory
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy