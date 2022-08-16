Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
Cincinnati: Two Wendy's Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Fox 19
2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Walnut Hills Wendy’s. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. just outside the location on Gilbert Avenue and William Howard Taft Road. Two people were shot, according to police. Both are employees of the restaurant. EMS transported them to...
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Fox 19
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Colerain Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane at about 9...
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Boudinot Avenue and Montana Avenue, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 6:13 p.m. There is no...
WLWT 5
Watermain break shuts down road in Hyde Park Friday
CINCINNATI — A watermain break has shut down Kendall Avenue at Madison Road in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shut down will likely impact traffic next to Withrow High School as students and staff arrive for school. Officials said repairs are likely to last through the morning.
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
WKRC
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Fox 19
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area. A Hamilton...
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WLWT 5
Villa Hills police arrest man on drug charges after fleeing crash in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — The Villa Hills Police Department says they have charged a Cincinnati man on multiple charges after he ran from a crash in Crescent Springs. Police say around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the area of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
