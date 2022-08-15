ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

villagerpublishing.com

Art patrons will find nothing but deals at the 11th Annual Affordable Arts Festival

With artwork worth thousands priced at $100 (or less), the popular festival has raised more than $198,000 in scholarship money. The fastest growing arts festival in Colorado (and ranked among the top 40 in the nation) will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College, located at 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
earnthenecklace.com

Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
94.3 The X

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
5280.com

5 Short, Easy Hikes Near Denver

Lots of Centennial Staters wake up every weekend ready to climb a fourteener, bike Independence Pass, or run the Colorado Trail. But some days, some of us just want to go for a nice little hike. We’re not asking for much: not too long, not too steep…and, oh yeah, the epic vistas the Rocky Mountains are known for. In an hour or less, no sweat (and we mean that literally: no sweat). Whether you’re entertaining flatlander friends, have young tykes or older parents in tow, or just feel like taking it easy on a Sunday morning, these five Front Range trails within about two hours of Denver are short on difficulty but long on views.
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
985thesportshub.com

Toucher & Rich: Armpits of America – Poop Dispute

Denver Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera doing a foul act to get revenge on his neighbor. Footage shows the man walking his dog near Andrew Roush’s home. While the dog is sniffing for a good spot, that’s when the owner drops his pants and took care of business.
