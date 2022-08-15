Read full article on original website
Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300David HeitzAurora, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers allowing pet ducksDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
villagerpublishing.com
Art patrons will find nothing but deals at the 11th Annual Affordable Arts Festival
With artwork worth thousands priced at $100 (or less), the popular festival has raised more than $198,000 in scholarship money. The fastest growing arts festival in Colorado (and ranked among the top 40 in the nation) will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College, located at 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.
Colorado’s hidden studio: 10 albums created at Caribou Ranch
The Caribou Ranch recording studio didn't last two decades, but during its nearly 15-year existence, James Guercio and others overseeing the secluded studio near Nederland helped musicians record songs and albums that won 18 Grammys, 45 Top 10 albums, 20 No. 1 Billboard hits, and over $100 million in record sales.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
qrockonline.com
Evanescence’s Amy Lee joins Korn for “Freak on a Leash” performance during opening night of joint tour
Evanescence and Korn launched their co-headlining U.S. tour Tuesday in Denver. In addition to fronting Evanescence’s set, Amy Lee made an appearance during Korn’s performance. The “Bring Me to Life” singer joined Jonathan Davis and company onstage for a collaborative duet rendition of Korn’s “Freak on a Leash.”...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
Former Olympian who uses wheelchair says bridge elevators should operate 24/7
A Denver native and former Olympian says her rights are being taken away. Amy Van Dyken, who uses a wheelchair, is fighting to get the elevators running at the 18th Union Gateway Bridge.
Which Denver suburb is home to some of the finest world-class hunting?
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country, but you might be shocked to discover that you do not have to actually leave the metro area to find it.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
5280.com
5 Short, Easy Hikes Near Denver
Lots of Centennial Staters wake up every weekend ready to climb a fourteener, bike Independence Pass, or run the Colorado Trail. But some days, some of us just want to go for a nice little hike. We’re not asking for much: not too long, not too steep…and, oh yeah, the epic vistas the Rocky Mountains are known for. In an hour or less, no sweat (and we mean that literally: no sweat). Whether you’re entertaining flatlander friends, have young tykes or older parents in tow, or just feel like taking it easy on a Sunday morning, these five Front Range trails within about two hours of Denver are short on difficulty but long on views.
Pomeranian chases off bear in Castle Rock
A bear was caught on camera early Wednesday morning while taking a stroll through a neighborhood.
The 8 Biggest & Delicious Steaks in Estes Park That You Can Really Sink Your Teeth Into
When visiting Estes Park, there are many ways to satisfy an appetite. A big, juicy, delicious steak, prepared by someone else, can do just that. Here are the eight biggest in Estes. The sound of the sizzle, the smell of the beef having just come off of a grill, a...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
985thesportshub.com
Toucher & Rich: Armpits of America – Poop Dispute
Denver Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera doing a foul act to get revenge on his neighbor. Footage shows the man walking his dog near Andrew Roush’s home. While the dog is sniffing for a good spot, that’s when the owner drops his pants and took care of business.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
