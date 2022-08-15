Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Mary Frances Early celebrated on 60th anniversary of graduation
Early became UGA’s first African American graduate on Aug. 16, 1962. Mary Frances Early, who became the first African American graduate of the University of Georgia in 1962, was honored with a luncheon on the 60th anniversary of the achievement on Aug. 16. “Today we celebrate one of our...
uga.edu
UGA Extension welcomes new Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator
University of Georgia alumnus Allison Johnson joined UGA Cooperative Extension as the new Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) coordinator on Aug. 1. The public service position is responsible for creating educational resources and training materials to help private and commercial pesticide applicators obtain proper certifications for the safe and effective use of pesticides throughout the state.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
uga.edu
Welcome to 2022–2023!
Welcome to UGA faculty, staff, and students as we begin the 2022–2023 academic year. We embark on this new semester welcoming more than 6,200 first-year students—our largest freshman class ever—along with nearly 2,000 transfer students to our campuses, demonstrating the high demand for a degree from the University of Georgia. We welcome back our returning students, faculty, staff, and alumni who undoubtedly helped make the last year a truly remarkable one, cementing our status as a powerhouse in academics and athletics. We also welcome new faculty and staff to schools, colleges, and units across our campuses, who will help propel our institution to even greater heights of excellence.
UGA welcomes its largest freshman class ever
ATHENS, Ga. — If Athens seems a little more crowded than usual when the 2022 fall academic year begins, don't be too surprised. The University of Georgia is set to welcome more than 6,200 new first-year students to start classes on Aug. 17, the largest freshman class the college has ever had, according to the university.
uga.edu
Inaugural class of MFA Film students graduates
They are trailblazers and creatives…and now they are graduates of the MFA Film, Television and Digital Media program at the University of Georgia. The program, which was approved in Spring 2020 and met for the first time behind masks that fall, held graduation ceremonies August 13, 2022. “There are...
Former teacher claims she was fired for not giving students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
uga.edu
Dr. Palomares Receives Fulbright Specialist Award
Roberto Alexander Palomares Naveda, Receives Fulbright Specialist Award to Argentina at Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata. The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Roberto Alexander Palomares Naveda of University of Georgia has received a Fulbright Specialist Program award. Dr. Palomares Naveda will complete a project at Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata in Argentina that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within public/global health.
dawgnation.com
ESPN expert predicts Alabama postseason sweep over Georgia, but improved Stetson Bennett could make a difference
ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama are the overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions and meet in the SEC Championship Game. Most every respectable college football fans knows that, and certainly all those between Tuscaloosa and Athens. Team captain Jordan Davis led a quick recovery, however, as the defense...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Athens
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Athens-Clarke County, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
