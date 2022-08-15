Welcome to UGA faculty, staff, and students as we begin the 2022–2023 academic year. We embark on this new semester welcoming more than 6,200 first-year students—our largest freshman class ever—along with nearly 2,000 transfer students to our campuses, demonstrating the high demand for a degree from the University of Georgia. We welcome back our returning students, faculty, staff, and alumni who undoubtedly helped make the last year a truly remarkable one, cementing our status as a powerhouse in academics and athletics. We also welcome new faculty and staff to schools, colleges, and units across our campuses, who will help propel our institution to even greater heights of excellence.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO