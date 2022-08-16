Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Scots Rally to Beat San Diego
EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior quarterback Jacobo Elias picked up where he left off in 2021, accounting for three touchdowns to lead the Scots to a 29-28 victory over San Diego at Southwest High here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Scots, who play in CIF-San Diego...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles
HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
Gray Water Seepage Closes Fire Station No. 2
CALEXICO — The Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2 has been deemed uninhabitable because its drainage system is seeping gray water into the facility, forcing its personnel to temporarily relocate to the department’s Station 1 near downtown. However, to avoid any potential delays in response times for service...
