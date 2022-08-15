Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men's Soccer team suffered a 4-3 season-opening loss to Johnson County Community College (KS) on the opening day of the 2022 IHCC Classic. The Warriors earned goals from three individuals – Lukas Glade (Ettenbeuren, Germany/Realschule Ichenhausen), Mohammed Bouchafrati (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany/Tannenbusch Gymnasium), and Daniele Verdirosi (Rome, Italy/Araniti). Ron Becker (Tubingen, Germany/Evangelisches Firstwald Gymnasium) earned a pair of assists in his collegiate debut for the Warriors while Matteo Scarduzio (San Secondo Paremnse, Italy/Fabio Bocchialini) and Kaz Kromwijk (Schenkeldijk, Netherlands/Stedelijk Dalton Lyceum Kaptynweg) split time in net in the 2022 opener.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO