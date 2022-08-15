Read full article on original website
Related
indianhillsathletics.com
SASANUMA'S GOAL LIFTS IHCC IN OPENER
Ottumwa, IA – The Ulysus Torres era opened up with a victory for the No. 17 Indian Hills Women's Soccer program as the Warriors topped visiting Johnson County Community College (KS) 1-0 on the opening day of the IHCC Classic Friday. Torres, in his first season at the helm...
indianhillsathletics.com
THREE GOALS NOT ENOUGH AS WARRIORS DROP OPENER
Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men's Soccer team suffered a 4-3 season-opening loss to Johnson County Community College (KS) on the opening day of the 2022 IHCC Classic. The Warriors earned goals from three individuals – Lukas Glade (Ettenbeuren, Germany/Realschule Ichenhausen), Mohammed Bouchafrati (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany/Tannenbusch Gymnasium), and Daniele Verdirosi (Rome, Italy/Araniti). Ron Becker (Tubingen, Germany/Evangelisches Firstwald Gymnasium) earned a pair of assists in his collegiate debut for the Warriors while Matteo Scarduzio (San Secondo Paremnse, Italy/Fabio Bocchialini) and Kaz Kromwijk (Schenkeldijk, Netherlands/Stedelijk Dalton Lyceum Kaptynweg) split time in net in the 2022 opener.
indianhillsathletics.com
WARRIORS SET TO HOST IHCC CLASSIC
Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men's Soccer team is set to open its second year under head coach Kevin Nuss as the Warriors host the IHCC Classic this weekend at the IHCC Soccer Field. DETAILS: IHCC Soccer Classic. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21. Tournament Central:...
Comments / 0