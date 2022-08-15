ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Invites Guests To Simmer Down Sunday, Aug. 21

L to R: Promotional Graphic for Simmer Down Sundays; Image of the interior of Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO SIMMER DOWN SUNDAY, AUG. 21. Reggae Event to Feature Special Guest Performers. WHAT:. Emporium Arcade Bar Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wynn Las Vegas hosts second annual The Great End of Summer BBQ

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enjoy one last hurrah this season with Wynn Las Vegas' The Great End of Summer Barbecue!. The second annual culinary event takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at the Wynn Las Vegas' lawn from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Get ready for carnival-style games, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thisis50.com

Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map

Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology

Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects.   Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
stupiddope.com

Wynn Las Vegas Revs Up for the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Automotive Exhibition and Competition

The third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance™, one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events, debuts at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The luxury automotive experience pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future at Wynn Golf Club, the 129-acre championship golf course at Wynn Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Cookbook author remodels her Summerlin home into sweet space

The transformatin of author Julie Hession’s Canyon Fairways home is as sweet as her culinary creations. Hession, a cookbook author, entrepreneur and successful restauranteur, mixed elements of contemporary, traditional and Mediterranean design to create a sophisticated, timeless interior. Located in the exclusive guard-gated Summerlin community, 9500 Tournament Canyon Drive...
LAS VEGAS, NV

