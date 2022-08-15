Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO