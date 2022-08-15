Read full article on original website
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas Invites Guests To Simmer Down Sunday, Aug. 21
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Simmer Down Sundays; Image of the interior of Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS INVITES GUESTS TO SIMMER DOWN SUNDAY, AUG. 21. Reggae Event to Feature Special Guest Performers. WHAT:. Emporium Arcade Bar Las...
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas hosts second annual The Great End of Summer BBQ
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enjoy one last hurrah this season with Wynn Las Vegas' The Great End of Summer Barbecue!. The second annual culinary event takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at the Wynn Las Vegas' lawn from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Get ready for carnival-style games, a...
thisis50.com
Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map
Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
vegas24seven.com
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
Update: Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing the former home of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Party With The Pups: The First E PawCurien Event
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Grab the pups and get ready for the 1st Annual E PawCurien Event at Fergusons Downtown event happening the first weekend in September. Jillian Lopez chats with Eric Adams to tell us about the event from Le Pup Cafe and Dog and Whistle.
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
kcrw.com
Vegas eats: Artistic noodles, every dumpling imaginable, and more
In Las Vegas, gone are the days of Elvis Presley, Wayne Newton, $25 hotel rooms, and all-you-eat buffets. Eater’s Mona Holmes recently came back from a four-day visit and found the city to be “absolutely sprawling and diverse and … and a wonderful place to eat.”. “As...
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Brand New Technology
Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects. Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
stupiddope.com
Wynn Las Vegas Revs Up for the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Automotive Exhibition and Competition
The third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance™, one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events, debuts at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. The luxury automotive experience pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future at Wynn Golf Club, the 129-acre championship golf course at Wynn Las Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare
Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
businesspress.vegas
Cookbook author remodels her Summerlin home into sweet space
The transformatin of author Julie Hession’s Canyon Fairways home is as sweet as her culinary creations. Hession, a cookbook author, entrepreneur and successful restauranteur, mixed elements of contemporary, traditional and Mediterranean design to create a sophisticated, timeless interior. Located in the exclusive guard-gated Summerlin community, 9500 Tournament Canyon Drive...
Las Vegas, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silverado High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
