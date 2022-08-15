Modular Label-Free Electrochemical Biosensor Loading Nature-Inspired Peptide toward the Widespread Use of COVID-19 Antibody Tests

Pancreatic islets transplantation is an optimal alternative to exogenous insulin injection for long-term effective type 1 diabetes treatment. However, direct islets transplantation without any protection can induce cell necrosis due to severe host immune rejection. Insufficient O2 supply induced by the lack of capillary network at the early stage of islets transplantation is another critical constraint limiting islets survival and insulin-secretion function. In this paper, we design a novel co-transplantation system composed of islets-laden nanocomposite microgels and O2-generating microspheres. In particular, nanocomposite microgels confer the encapsulated islets with simultaneous physical protection and chemical anti-inflammation/immunosuppression by covalently anchoring rapamycin-loaded cyclodextrin nanoparticles to microgel network. Meanwhile, O2-generating microspheres prepared by blending inorganic peroxides in biodegradable polycaprolactone and polylactic acid can generate in situ O2 gas and thus avoid hypoxia environment around transplanted islets. In vivo therapeutic effect of diabetic mice proves the reversion of the high blood glucose level back to normoglycemia and superior glucose tolerance for at least 90 days post co-transplantation. In brief, the localized drug and oxygen codelivery, as well as physical protection provided by our co-transplantation system, has the potential to overcome to a large extent the inflammatory, hypoxia, and host immune rejection after islets transplantation. This new strategy may have wider application in other cell replacement therapies.

