Modular Label-Free Electrochemical Biosensor Loading Nature-Inspired Peptide toward the Widespread Use of COVID-19 Antibody Tests

Read full article on original website
Related
ACS
Process Development and Scale-Up of a Protease Inhibitor for the Treatment of HIV Featuring the Preparation of a Neopentyl Grignard Reagent and Development of a One-Pot Curtius Reaction
Compound 1 is a densely functionalized iminohydantoin that possesses a quaternary stereocenter and is under development as an HIV protease inhibitor. Key challenges that are discussed include the preparation of a neopentyl Grignard reagent via magnesium insertion, development of a one-pot Curtius reaction that generated a volatile isocyanate and was trapped with an alcohol, and removal of a CBz protecting group to isolate a succinate salt. This study describes process development efforts that enabled the first scale-up of 1.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
ACS
Co-transplantation of Islets-Laden Microgels and Biodegradable O-Generating Microspheres for Diabetes Treatment
Pancreatic islets transplantation is an optimal alternative to exogenous insulin injection for long-term effective type 1 diabetes treatment. However, direct islets transplantation without any protection can induce cell necrosis due to severe host immune rejection. Insufficient O2 supply induced by the lack of capillary network at the early stage of islets transplantation is another critical constraint limiting islets survival and insulin-secretion function. In this paper, we design a novel co-transplantation system composed of islets-laden nanocomposite microgels and O2-generating microspheres. In particular, nanocomposite microgels confer the encapsulated islets with simultaneous physical protection and chemical anti-inflammation/immunosuppression by covalently anchoring rapamycin-loaded cyclodextrin nanoparticles to microgel network. Meanwhile, O2-generating microspheres prepared by blending inorganic peroxides in biodegradable polycaprolactone and polylactic acid can generate in situ O2 gas and thus avoid hypoxia environment around transplanted islets. In vivo therapeutic effect of diabetic mice proves the reversion of the high blood glucose level back to normoglycemia and superior glucose tolerance for at least 90 days post co-transplantation. In brief, the localized drug and oxygen codelivery, as well as physical protection provided by our co-transplantation system, has the potential to overcome to a large extent the inflammatory, hypoxia, and host immune rejection after islets transplantation. This new strategy may have wider application in other cell replacement therapies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ACS
Gold Nanocage-Based Photothermal Ablation Facilitates In Situ Vaccination for Melanoma Therapy
Cancer immunotherapy represents a medical breakthrough, but there are still many patients unable to benefit from it because of the low response rate. The immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) is the main barrier to immunotherapy. Alleviating intratumoral immunosuppression is critical for improving the immune therapeutic efficacy. This work developed an in situ vaccination strategy by using gold nanocage (AuNC)-based photothermal effect in combination with an adjuvant and PD-L1 suppressor. In specific, this therapeutic strategy included three components: AuNCs as an inducer for tumor antigen production via photothermal ablation, CpG oligodeoxynucleotides as an adjuvant to amplify immune responses, and JQ1 as a PD-L1 suppressor to inhibit an immune checkpoint. The results showed that the in situ vaccination efficiently activated dendritic cells and primed T cells and exhibited a high therapeutic efficacy in the melanoma-bearing mice. This therapeutic strategy can increase the infiltration of cytotoxic T lymphocytes, suppress the PD-L1 expression in the tumor, and repolarize tumor-associated macrophages from pro-tumor M2 to the anti-tumor M1 phenotype, thereby remodeling the TME via regulating the innate immune and adaptive immune responses.
Comments / 0