Bethany, OK

KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
wrtv.com

Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect In SW OKC Road Rage Shooting Arrested

A suspect in connection with an Oklahoma City shooting that killed one woman and wounded a 16-year-old has been arrested. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect, 34-year old Darius Roshone Clark, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree-murder by Missouri law enforcement. Police also said they recovered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

