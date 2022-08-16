Read full article on original website
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
nypressnews.com
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
wrtv.com
Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle
A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Former OKC officer federally charged with threatening Homeland Security employees
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma City officer was indicted in federal court after authorities said he threatened to shoot Homeland Security employees at Will Rogers World Airport. Federal investigators say Charles Lack told the FBI about his threat earlier this month. Court documents state that Lack said...
1600kush.com
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
Suspect In SW OKC Road Rage Shooting Arrested
A suspect in connection with an Oklahoma City shooting that killed one woman and wounded a 16-year-old has been arrested. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect, 34-year old Darius Roshone Clark, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree-murder by Missouri law enforcement. Police also said they recovered...
Surveillance Video Shows 3 Tricycles Stolen From OKC Metro Learning Center
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding those involved with stealing three tricycles from an OKC metro daycare. The tricycles were stolen on surveillance camera. "You can see them. They are kind of looking in through the gate,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office public...
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
