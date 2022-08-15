Read full article on original website
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
St. Michael Home Subject of 44 Hour Long Standoff Destroyed by Fire
(KNSI) — The home that was the subject of a 44-hour standoff earlier this summer was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the home at 599 West Central Avenue at 9:37 a.m. when they arrived; they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Departments from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael responded.
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people. Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says...
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Staples Man Charged for Alleged Tax Crimes
STAPLES -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Blaine Butler, of Staples, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns. According to the complaint, Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.
Authorities Respond to House Fire in St. Michael
ST. MICHAEL -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in Wright County Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue West in St. Michael just after 9:30 a.m. Fire crews from Albertville, Hanover and St. Michael arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Authorities say no...
Man shot dead near 38th and Chicago identified as Aaron Rodgers, of Las Vegas
The man who died after being shot near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square, has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says that Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas, died after being found lying near the intersection just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
Motorcycle and Dodge Caravan Crash in Clearwater; One in Life Threatening Condition
A Maple Lake man is in life threatening condition after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Dodge Caravan Tuesday, August 16th. The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was traveling southbound on Highway 24 and 67-year-old David Kunkel was heading westbound on 160th Street in Clearwater. Officials say the crash happened in that intersection.
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in Carver County
(FOX 9) - The Carver County Sheriff's Office is warning its residents about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the past week across the county. Between August 5 and August 12, the sheriff's office says ten catalytic converters were stolen. Since the start of the year, 82 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the county, which is just one short of the total thefts for all of 2021.
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
