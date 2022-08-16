Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects
A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
Officials arrest man in connection to assault of a disabled person
A man was arrested Aug. 14 in connection to an assault resulting in an injury to a disabled person.
Police locate missing man last seen in north Austin
APD said Frank Lee, 65, was last seen in the 10800 block of Amblewood Way around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Trauma alert issued after motorcycle, dog collision, EMS says
EMS responded to the collision at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 14700 block of FM 1100 Road in Manor. That's between Giese Lane and Manda Road.
ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
fox44news.com
Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
Affidavit: Man bought gun less than a week before shooting 70-year-old woman near Florence
An affidavit reveals the man accused of killing an elderly woman outside Florence earlier this month bought a pistol less than a week before shooting.
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
