ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects

A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police#Jester
KVUE

ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
KVUE

Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy