Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
New peace mural made in Idaho Falls
International Artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural this morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. The post New peace mural made in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend. The post 3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Police identify Planet Doom suspects who stole over $4,000 worth of items
IDAHO FALLS — Police officers have identified two people who broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items back in July. Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers are determining what charges are appropriate. Names have not been released yet as charges have...
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn't stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The post Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
Police: Local man arrested for bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he shot two men in the face with bear spray. Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. ...
Blackfoot animal shelter helps police find new K9
The Blackfoot Police Department has been working with the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue to find a suitable dog that could be trained to become a police K9 for our department. We are thankful for their assistance in finding Cpl. Pentrack, a new K9 partner. Welcome, K9 Jett, to our department. Jett is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois. Cpl. Pentrack and Jett will soon start training to become certified. We want to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, which will allow their K9 instructor to teach Cpl. Pentrack and Jett in the coming months. We are grateful to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue for bringing Jett to the region and allowing our agency to adopt him.
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
