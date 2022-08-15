ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE'S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES "WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL" PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES “WEEK OF BEAUTIFUL” PARTIES AND PERFORMANCES. Pre-festival celebrations and high-energy after parties to take over Las Vegas ahead of and during 2022 festival. Life is Beautiful has announced their Week of Beautiful programming, which includes pre-festival performances and after party celebrations hosted across Las...
Distill and Remedy's Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
Ferraro's Spotlights Calabria Region With Special Menu In September

Pictured: Risotto agli Asparagi from Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S SPOTLIGHTS CALABRIA REGION WITH SPECIAL MENU IN SEPTEMBER. Ferraro’s invites guests to enjoy traditional dishes from the Calabria region of Italy with its limited-time regional menu. Available throughout September, the menu spotlights traditional ingredients and dishes of this southwestern coastal region, whose cities include Catanzaro, Crotone and Cosenza. The menu features three courses and is available for $64.95 per person.
Legendary Voice Of The Rebels Steps Away From Game Announcing

MIC DROP: LEGENDARY VOICE OF THE REBELS STEPS AWAY FROM GAME ANNOUNCING. After 52 years serving as public address announcer for UNLV Athletics events, Dick Calvert will focus on assisting with other projects for the Rebels. After 52 years serving as the public address announcer for UNLV Athletics events, legendary...
