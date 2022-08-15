Pictured: Risotto agli Asparagi from Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S SPOTLIGHTS CALABRIA REGION WITH SPECIAL MENU IN SEPTEMBER. Ferraro’s invites guests to enjoy traditional dishes from the Calabria region of Italy with its limited-time regional menu. Available throughout September, the menu spotlights traditional ingredients and dishes of this southwestern coastal region, whose cities include Catanzaro, Crotone and Cosenza. The menu features three courses and is available for $64.95 per person.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO