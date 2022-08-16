Read full article on original website
Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space
The UW South Madison Partnership on South Park Street is home to several nonprofit organizations – Madison365 among them – as well as the University of Wisconsin’s Odyssey Project, the Neighborhood Law Clinic, financial literacy classes, self-care classes and many other Community Engagement programs. And now it...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 16
Dane County has a new head for the Department of Human Services, UW System is expanding its free tuition program and COVID stats continue to improve. Today’s episode is brought to you by PASS Americorps and Madison Metrpolitan School District. Listen now:
Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit
Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito
We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
Sheriff says 577 firearms surrendered at Gift Cards for Guns event
At the first-ever Gift Cards for guns event, 577 weapons and about 380 pounds of ammunition were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday. The four-hour event took place Saturday at Alliant Energy Center. In a press release...
Madison365 Week in Review for August 13
Here are our most popular stories of the week. CEOs of Tomorrow have added financial literacy to its entrepreneurship offerings for teens. FOSTER’s 14th annual Back 2 Skool Bash is this weekend at Penn Park. The Green Bay Packers Foundation committed $250,000 to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
Committees recommend “no” vote on plan to bring new jail back under budget
Two committees of the Dane County Board referred a proposal to bring the Jail Consolidation Project back under budget to the full board with the recommendation that the full board vote no. If that happens, the board will have to approve a referendum asking to borrow and spend an additional...
22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate “Faces of African Beauty”
“People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest,” Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. “I’ve found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they’ve read when they were being raised.”
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election
Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
“I’ve been truly blessed.” Mike Mayfield gets ready for first season as Madison College co-head women’s basketball coach
The value of learning and working together are crucial parts to making any team successful, and Mike Mayfield is looking to bring that spirit as co-head coach to the 2022-23 season for women’s basketball at Madison College. Along with fellow co-head coach, James Adams, Mayfield is stepping into the role after being an assistant coach and long-time participant in the staff surrounding the team at Madison College.
