Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Astra Iheukumere named interim director of Dane County Human Services
“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the work of Human Services in Dane County, make headway around equity, lean into our role of being a convener in the community and really elevate the voice of our employees in the community and in the practice of human service delivery in the county,” Astra Iheukumere tells Madison365 about becoming the new interim director of Dane County Human Services. Her first official day was on Aug. 1.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
Free tuition program will expand to all UW campuses next year
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman on Monday announced the creation of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, according to a press release from UW System. The program...
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space
The UW South Madison Partnership on South Park Street is home to several nonprofit organizations – Madison365 among them – as well as the University of Wisconsin’s Odyssey Project, the Neighborhood Law Clinic, financial literacy classes, self-care classes and many other Community Engagement programs. And now it...
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow set for Sept. 16
The Rainbow Project’s 18th annual Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Madison’s premier salsa fundraising event, will return on Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.-midnight, with an action-packed night of entertainment and high-caliber performances from professional Latin dancers from around the world. Every year, Rhumba 4 Rainbow raises money for The Rainbow...
Sheriff says 577 firearms surrendered at Gift Cards for Guns event
At the first-ever Gift Cards for guns event, 577 weapons and about 380 pounds of ammunition were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday. The four-hour event took place Saturday at Alliant Energy Center. In a press release...
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Committees recommend “no” vote on plan to bring new jail back under budget
Two committees of the Dane County Board referred a proposal to bring the Jail Consolidation Project back under budget to the full board with the recommendation that the full board vote no. If that happens, the board will have to approve a referendum asking to borrow and spend an additional...
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Wisconsin Latino Business Excellence Awards Gala, titled Tributo, will be a chance to “celebrate everything Latino in Wisconsin” on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6-11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration. We...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
Dane County awards five school districts over $265,000 to increase mental health staffing
Dane County has awarded five local school districts over $265,554 in funding to help meet the behavioral health needs of K-12 kids. County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the funding will help school increase mental health staffing and resources to support teachers, youth, and their families. According to the 2021...
CEOs of Tomorrow adds money management to offerings for young people
On the heels of a successful Summer Camp where children got to get a glimpse of starting and running a business, CEOs of Tomorrow is pivoting to focus on a big development for the organization that helps teens learn how to earn and manage their money. CEOs of Tomorrow focuses...
22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate “Faces of African Beauty”
“People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest,” Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. “I’ve found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they’ve read when they were being raised.”
Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, Inc. announces endorsements for Aug. 9 primary election
Blacks for Political and Social Action, Inc., (BPSADC), a political action. committee committed to the advancement of economic and social justice for. African-American citizens in Dane County, has announced endorsements for today’s Aug. 9 primary election. Those endorsements include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Judge Everett...
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Aug. 14-21 at various locations throughout Madison. Join us to celebrate Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and dessert and specialty vendors during Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week. And don’t forget to join us from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at FEED...
Nominations sought for UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards 2022-23
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Women of Color Awards which annually honors the amazing women of color in the UW–Madison and greater Madison communities. Each year, the university recognizes women of color “whose advocacy, activism, or scholarship has positively transformed their organizations and...
Packers Foundation awards $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has announced a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the Packers Foundation Impact Grant program. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a community-wide effort to bring together...
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
