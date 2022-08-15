ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Former Goodcents Franchise Owner Buys Shawnee Location

August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // DE SOTO, Kan. - Sam Singh's retirement didn't last long, which didn't surprise his family at all. Just four months after selling his Goodcents restaurant in Emporia, Singh was ready to return to restaurant life. Singh and his son, Mike, are the new owners...
SHAWNEE, KS
franchising.com

City Wide Facility Solutions Ranks on Inc. 5000 List

August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // LENEXA, Kan. – City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has made the 41st annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. “After more than 25 years of leading City Wide, I’m grateful my team and I can continue to celebrate new achievements. These past 12 months have been our biggest — we signed 16 new locations. This recognition from Inc. is the icing on the cake for us,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of the Kansas City-based City Wide Facility Solutions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy