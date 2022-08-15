August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // LENEXA, Kan. – City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has made the 41st annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. “After more than 25 years of leading City Wide, I’m grateful my team and I can continue to celebrate new achievements. These past 12 months have been our biggest — we signed 16 new locations. This recognition from Inc. is the icing on the cake for us,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of the Kansas City-based City Wide Facility Solutions.

