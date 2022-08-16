Read full article on original website
Melbourne International Jazz Festival announces extensive 2022 program
The Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) has announced a packed lineup for its return this October, with more than 400 artists set to perform over 10 days. Taking place from October 14th until October 23rd, over 85 exciting events will be held across the city’s arenas, clubs, bars, and parks (even the Planetarium).
‘At Least I’m Free’: WAAX are a rejuvenated force in 2022
You never know what’s going on behind the scenes with your favourite band. In 2019, WAAX had just reached the Top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart with their debut album, Big Grief, but the success came at a tumultuous time for the Brisbane band. Just a few months...
Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob
Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
‘Beauty and the Geek’ star says she’ll apply for ‘Love Island’ Australia
Beauty and the Geek Aimee Wooley appears to be enjoying her time in the spotlight; earlier this week she dominated headlines for pashing MAFS villain Dean Wells and has now told her followers she’ll apply for Love Island. During a Q&A session on Instagram, which seems to be all...
Dead Witch Release New Single ‘Starfucker’, Announce Debut EP
Grab your flared jeans, vintage leather boots, and tasselled suede jacket; there’s a new Dead Witch single in town. Released today, ‘Starfucker’ is taken from the band’s upcoming debut EP due in November. The track is a fuzzy ode to the glamorous muses of the 1970s, icons like The GTOs, Sable Starr and Pamela Des Barre.
Fifth MAFS 2023 bride revealed as Claire Nomarhas
Another day, another leaked MAFS 2023 bride. It’s been revealed that Melbourne childcare worker Claire Nomarhas will star in the upcoming season of Married at First Sight. Ever since Daily Mail papped photos of MAFS filming the women’s hens parties in Sydney, the brides who appeared in the pics have been getting identified left right and centre.
Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks
In this Tone Deaf series, a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country get their opportunity to share the best community music discoveries from Amrap. 4ZZZ’s Sophia Mann contributes this week with a list of local tracks from community radio you...
Get To Know: brooding post punk band Heir Traffic
Victoria’s Heir Traffic are acutely aware of their state’s musical legacy. The band’s unsettling style of gothic post-punk firmly places them in the lineage of Nick Cave, Rowland S. Howard, and The Birthday Party. In preparation for the release of their debut album, No Hearth, next week,...
Tamara promises ‘Mukbang’ video with MAFS co-star Mitch
Former MAFS star Tamara Djordjevic has told her followers that she will make a ‘mukbang’ video with her co-star, and rumoured romantic interest, Mitch Enuad. Tamara conducted a Q&A session on Instagram asking her followers what they’d like to see on her new YouTube channel. One person...
“He seemed very single”: Partygoer spills on ‘The Bachelor’ bad boy lead
Melbourne musician Jed McIntosh is set to be one of three leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelor. However, the 25-year-old drummer may have already spoiled his own ending, as a fan spotted him out in Sydney over the weekend, and dished the dirt claiming he was “approaching girls”.
Emilia Clarke degraded by Aussie TV exec at ‘House of the Dragon’ debut
An Aussie TV exec recently offered some cringeworthy remarks about Emilia Clarke during the Australian House of the Dragon premiere. Foxtel is one of two Australian media companies distributing the upcoming House of the Dragon down under. With their single largest subscriber bump coming during the series finale of Game of Thrones, you would think the CEO would be gratious towards the series’s cast and crew.
Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser
When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
Listen to Spacey Jane’s cover of a beloved Paramore song
Spacey Jane took time out of their busy touring schedule to share a cover of an iconic. song for Spotify Singles. The indie rockers took on ‘The Only Exception’, one of Hayley Williams and co.’s most beloved songs. The track featured on Paramore’s 2009 album Brand New Eyes and reached the Top 20 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
MAFS star Michael reveals Martha K is still sick and back in hospital
One half of golden MAFS couple Michael has returned to Instagram to reveal that his fiance Martha went back to hospital last night and that she is still sick. Martha and Michael, who were paired on season six Married at First Sight and got engaged in 2021, are usually very active on social media but pulled back from the platform after revealing that Martha had a mystery illness that caused them to cut their European holiday short last month.
MAFS star Jackson Lonie breaks silence after split from Olivia Frazer
Married At First Sight star Jackson Lonie has finally broken his silence following his split from Olivia Frazer. The pair shocked fans last week when they announced they had called it quits after 10 months together following their pairing on the reality series. Now, Jackson has opened up on where...
Watch Louis Tomlinson’s very nervous extended ‘X Factor’ audition
Like Rome, One Direction wasn’t built in a day. Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all auditioned separately for The X Factor, before Nicole Scherzinger realised their potential as a boy band. The British singing competition released the extended cut of Tomlinson’s audition this...
