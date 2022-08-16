One half of golden MAFS couple Michael has returned to Instagram to reveal that his fiance Martha went back to hospital last night and that she is still sick. Martha and Michael, who were paired on season six Married at First Sight and got engaged in 2021, are usually very active on social media but pulled back from the platform after revealing that Martha had a mystery illness that caused them to cut their European holiday short last month.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO