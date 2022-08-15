Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
redstormsports.com
St. John’s Tops Saint Joseph’s in Season Opener, 2-1
QUEENS, N.Y. – St. John's Nicole Gordon fired in a game-winner in the 85th minute lifted the women's soccer team over Saint Joseph's, 2-1, in the season opener at Belson Stadium on Thursday night. Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Jessica Garziano scored the first goal of the year for the...
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
sujuiceonline.com
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
The Sandlot, Latino Festival, Elephant Extravaganza: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend is for the silver screen. First up is “The Sandlot,” which will be screened at the NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night, followed by a fireworks show. On Friday, a local movie producer will premiere a new horror film at the Historic Kallet Theatre in Pulaski, and on Saturday a Buster Keaton silent film will be shown under the stars at beautiful Taughannock Falls State Park. There’s also a country fair in Oswego and an elephant extravaganza at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, plus a 5K, antique festival, jazz and more.
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)
Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
Upstate Horror: 12 Year Old Shot In The Head At Candlelight Vigil
Shots rang out at a candlelight vigil in Upstate New York on Tuesday night, leaving a 12-year-old shot in the face. Now police are struggling to find even basic leads and information as a community refuses to cooperate in the investigation. The vigil was being held on Columbia Street in...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
Comments / 0