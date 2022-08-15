Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Santarsiero, PennDOT officials take road tour in Bucks County to prioritize projects
Major improvements to the messy intersection of Lincoln Highway, Oxford Valley and Bristol Oxford Valley roads in Falls and Middletown Townships are back on track, state Senator Steve Santarsiero and PennDOT officials said during a stop on their Aug. 10 road tour of Bucks County highways. Speaking at one of...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
Man hit by 2 cars crossing NJ intersection that's deemed one of the deadliest in nation
Police say a 66-year-old man was crossing the road at the intersection with a stroller filled with ice bags when he was hit by an SUV.
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
buckscountyherald.com
Residents urged to attend Lambertville City meeting about Closson property
Lambertville, N.J., residents who are concerned about the city’s purchase of the Closson property are being urged to attend a city council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Acme Justice Center on South Union Street. According to Lambertville United, some residents are concerned about what they...
Visit Bucks County to Close Physical Location, Open Traveling Visitor Center in the Spring
The tourism information center will switch to a mobile location in the spring.Image via Visit Bucks County. Visit Bucks County will be taking their tourist services mobile in 2023 as they replace their brick and mortar location with a traveling visitor center. Jodi Spiegel Arthur wrote about the driving business for the Bucks County Herald.
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown agrees to deal with BusPatrol for safety
The Quakertown Community School Board has entered into an agreement dedicated to student transportation safety with BusPatrol, which is equipping Levy School Buses with stop-arm enforcement cameras to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. BusPatrol’s camera system is positioned to capture vehicles that pass a school bus while...
Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township. A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike. Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.
fox29.com
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area.Image via Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
buckscountyherald.com
PA CareerLink Bucks County transitions to new location in Trevose
PA CareerLink Bucks County moved into a newly renovated and more accessible one-stop career center in Trevose last week. The centrally located facility is at Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 E. Street Road, Suite 50, and features improved access to public transportation, with two direct SEPTA bus stops and SEPTA’s Trevose Station nearby. I-95, the PA Turnpike and Route 1 are within one mile of the campus.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT
We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road. Multiple unconfirmed reports saying the person is now deceased. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop
Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
buckscountyherald.com
Morven awarded $500,000 National Park Service Grant
Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton, N.J., has been awarded funds that will be used to apply a historically accurate treatment of white wash to the home-turned-museum from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program funded by the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. Testing of...
