PA CareerLink Bucks County transitions to new location in Trevose
PA CareerLink Bucks County moved into a newly renovated and more accessible one-stop career center in Trevose last week. The centrally located facility is at Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 E. Street Road, Suite 50, and features improved access to public transportation, with two direct SEPTA bus stops and SEPTA’s Trevose Station nearby. I-95, the PA Turnpike and Route 1 are within one mile of the campus.
Almac Group announces $65 million expansion of North American headquarters in Souderton
Almac Group, a global contract development and manufacturing organization, has announced a $65 million, 100,000-square-foot expansion of clinical supply operations at the company’s North American headquarters in Souderton. The capital investment plan increases clinical capacity at the facility by 60%, with additional cold and ultra-low storage and just-in-time processing...
Veteran newsman Shane Fitzgerald named editor-in-chief of the Bucks County Herald
Veteran newspaper executive and editor Shane Fitzgerald has been named as the Bucks County Herald’s new editor-in-chief, publisher Joseph Wingert announced. He will start on Sept. 1. “After a national search we were thrilled to land on an editor of Shane’s caliber,” Wingert said. “In addition to his stellar...
Leona Ann Miklas Sohmers
Leona Ann Miklas Sohmers of Buckingham Township, Pa., passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 97 1/2 years old. Lee was born in Throop, Pa., to the late Leon and Stella (Rocheski) Miklas. She spent her early years in Throop and eventually moved to Philadelphia as a teenager. She graduated high school with honors and found a job at Merck, Sharp and Dohme in the mailroom in Philadelphia.
Office of State Fire Commissioner relaunches “Academy on the Road” training program
Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey announced that the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) is relaunching the Academy on the Road (AOTR) training program during training exercises today in York. “Programs like Academy on the Road are exceptionally important to our office as we move past COVID-19, and re-focus...
New Asian shipping service at PhilaPort
Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) to welcome Wan Hai Lines, Ltd. as the company completed their maiden call to Philadelphia, dramatically expanding trade between Pennsylvania and Asia. "The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the commonwealth," said Gov. Wolf. "I've always...
How a car guy became a tech guy and put it all together with Motobyo
Motobyo, the used car marketplace that launched last month in the Greater Philadelphia market, was born out of the experiences and business sense of an automotive enthusiast who found a way to better serve customers through technology. George Lekas of Doylestown started buying and selling cars when he was 14...
Thanks to all who donated to Neighbors in Need
Thank you to the many people who invested in our recent Neighbors in Need NOW Campaign. We collected close to $45,000, which our Welfare Committee is disbursing to local Bucks County social service agencies to provide our most needy neighbors with food, fuel, housing and basic needs. In this time...
Quakertown agrees to deal with BusPatrol for safety
The Quakertown Community School Board has entered into an agreement dedicated to student transportation safety with BusPatrol, which is equipping Levy School Buses with stop-arm enforcement cameras to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. BusPatrol’s camera system is positioned to capture vehicles that pass a school bus while...
I-95, I-295 lane closures next week for bridge repair in Bucks County
Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
18th edition of Bucks County Classic is around the corner
The excitement is building for the premier bicycle race in Pennsylvania, the Bucks County Classic, scheduled for Sept. 11 in Doylestown. Racers from around the world and across the nation are gearing up to compete in this highly anticipated event. In addition to featuring some of the top cyclists in...
Submission period closes Aug. 31 for the 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill
Don't miss your opportunity to submit your work to the 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill, Bucks County's historic art exhibition. The submissions period closes August 31. Open to artists from within a 25-mile radius of the landmark mill, Phillips' Mill Community Association welcomes and encourages artists of...
Noteworthy business briefs for Aug. 18, 2022
Sunrise ShopRite, Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, announced the appointment of Mike Jacob as Vice President of Operations. Jacob, a Doylestown resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and the company’s...
Morven awarded $500,000 National Park Service Grant
Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton, N.J., has been awarded funds that will be used to apply a historically accurate treatment of white wash to the home-turned-museum from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program funded by the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. Testing of...
Makers Alley Juried Art, Artisan and Craft Exhibition calls for entries
The third annual Makers Alley Juried Art, Artisan & Craft Exhibition has issued a call for entries. The organization is looking for innovative art, artisan and crafts produced by Delaware River Valley Makers. Selected works will be exhibited for three weeks in October in Frenchtown, N.J., as a part of...
4-H Fair includes animals, entertainers, crafts and more
While the Main Stage at the Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair features entertainment, such as singers, dancers and more each afternoon and evening, there’s lots more going on. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 24-28, the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds, South County Park, 1207 Route 179 just...
Herald’s John Albert named state Newspaper Carrier of the Year
A Herald carrier has won first place in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation 2022 Newspaper Carrier of the Year Award competition, recognizing the exemplary performance of newspaper carriers across Pennsylvania. Carriers are ambassadors of the newspaper, often the only persons readers and vendors see personally representing their publications. John Albert...
Tickets on sale for Concordia ChamberFest 2022
Concordia ChamberFest returns to the barn at rustic Glen Oaks Farm in Solebury at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. A “Gutsy, Plucky Band” will present Il Fattore XX at 7 p.m. The evening includes drinks and light fare. The “gutsy pluckers” will feature well-known baroque players, including soprano Chelsea...
Harry William Schull
Harry William “Bill” Schull died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 13, 2022, in New Hope, Pa., at the age of 79. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann (Dwyer), and his children William Schull (Claudine), Patrick Schull and Julia Jellen (Jonathan). Bill was also an adoring Pop-Pop to Alexis Knipe, Dakota Knipe, Storm Schull, Skyler Schull, Wyatt Knipe and Zachary Schull. He is also survived by his sister Diane Gerhardt and many sisters- and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Veterans are invited to see “Dames at Sea” at no charge
The Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a benefit performance of the Broadway musical “Dames at Sea” at Bucks County Playhouse at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. The performance free of charge for military veterans. The vet is asked to submit a check payable to Central...
