BET
Teachers Of Color Protected From Layoffs In New Minneapolis Contract
A provision of the new Minneapolis teachers’ with the school district includes language intended to protect teachers of color from layoffs if there are future staff reductions due to budget cuts. According to CBS News, the agreement was reached between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public...
fox9.com
Minneapolis schools facing potential lawsuit over teacher retention policy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities attorney says a new Minneapolis Public Schools policy is in violation of the 14th amendment of the US Constitution, and he is willing to take the issue to court if the policy is not reversed. The policy states that when there are layoffs,...
knsiradio.com
Black Advocacy Group Challenges New Teacher Agreement Laying Off White Teachers First
(KNSI) — A Black advocacy group is challenging an agreement in a new contract for Minneapolis teachers that say white teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure. Kofi Montzka from Take Charge Minnesota says the policy is terrible because “You cannot solve past discrimination with...
Minneapolis giving new parents 12 weeks of leave, a nine week increase
In 2018 Minneapolis established a paid parental leave policy of three weeks for its city employees. Now in an effort to make the city an inviting place to work, they’re bumping it up to a full 12 weeks for both parents, a nine week increase.
hot967.fm
Threats Of Lawsuits After New Minneapolis Teacher Contract
(Minneapolis, MN) — White teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure, under Minneapolis’ teachers contract. The agreement is part of a new contract starting in 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools. The language in the contract says it’s an effort to avoid layoffs to a teacher who is “a member of a population underrepresented.” Several conservative groups have threatened to sue the union on the basis of discrimination.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black businesses face concerns over community safety and crime
Black businesses are the bedrock of our community. In Minneapolis, Black business owners find themselves frontline responders in issues of crime and community safety. Some business owners have developed effective strategies to respond to these issues. The city of Minneapolis also offers support through its Office of Violence Prevention. It...
Minneapolis approves 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city employees
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved 12-weeks of paid parental leave for city employees, quadrupling the amount of time off under the previous policy. Paid parental leave will increase from three weeks to 12 weeks after the birth or adoption of a child, in an effort to recruit and retain employees. Mayor Jacob Frey supported the resolution, saying "there is a far bigger loss when an employee goes to work elsewhere because they can't have a baby when working for the City of Minneapolis."During the council meeting on Thursday, two members gave powerful testimony with their experience under...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity
This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
Residents who sued over lack of MPD staffing encouraged by Mayor Frey's proposed budget
MINNEAPOLIS -- An attorney for eight North Minneapolis residents who sued the city over its depleted police force said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in the mayor's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't. There was a hearing scheduled for Friday for the city to make that case, but now it's delayed until late November, said James Dickey, an attorney with Upper Midwest Law Center representing the plaintiffs.He said the groups is "evaluating...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September
At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
Hero Pay applicant denial emails to be sent out Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a million Minnesotans are waiting to see if they will get hundreds of dollars from the state. Applicants for Hero Pay should soon receive an answer. On Tuesday, the state is expected to send an email out to let applicants know if they were denied. It will be sent to the email address used in the application. Hero pay is part of the Frontline Worker Pay program meant to compensate people for working during the pandemic. Nearly 1.2 million people applied. The application window closed on July 22. According to the state, there were 214,209 applications...
Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller
The Burnsville Sanitary Landfill is seen on the horizon in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Burnsville City Council on Tuesday approved plans to greatly expand capacity at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, bringing new...
fox40jackson.com
Hemingway blasts teachers union agreement stipulating White teachers be laid off first
The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway addressed the Minneapolis teachers union agreement stipulating White teachers be laid off first, saying racism is wrong no matter what on Tuesday’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”. MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: It doesn’t make sense to most Americans, but it is something that you’re seeing increasingly on...
State fair reaches law enforcement hiring goal after initial recruiting concerns
Just weeks after the Minnesota State Fair requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office over concerns they wouldn't have enough officers for the 2022 fair, organizers say they've reached their law enforcement recruiting goal. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department has secured 200 officers for the fair, which runs...
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
fox9.com
Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’
Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
