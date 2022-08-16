ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cris
3d ago

it's sad how some people have to resort to taking another person's life to settle their differences....

CBS Minnesota

Eli Hart's father files lawsuit against Dakota Co. in 6-year-old's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the aftermath of his 6-year-old son's killing; the boy's mother currently faces criminal charges in the boy's death.According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Tory Hart is suing Dakota County in Eli Hart's death. The suit also names specific employees of the county, who Tory Hart's suit claims were negligent.In filing the lawsuit, Tory Hart seeks more than $75,000 in damages.Eli Hart was found dead in the truck of his mother's car in May. His body had been discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. Dakota County court records show that Julissa Thaler and Tory Hart were in a custody battle prior to the boy's death. Eli Hart had been placed into foster care in January 2021 after concerns grew of Thaler's mental health, her criminal history and living situation.Thaler, 28, has been charged with murder.If convicted, Thaler could face up to 40 years in prison.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with arson for allegedly lighting SUV on fire in Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly lighting an SUV on fire that belonged to woman with whom he had a relationship. Kingston Sebastian Gaulden Jr., of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree arson in connection to the Wednesday incident in Northeast Minneapolis. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, several people saw him drive on the 400 block of Harrison Street Northeast, where he parked the vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, lit something on fire, and threw...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail

The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Southern Minnesota News

6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid

Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use

STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
wcmpradio.com

Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide

Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
PINE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison

STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities 'psychic' pleads guilty to scamming pair out of $130K

A Hopkins woman who operated a psychic readings shop in Hopkins pleaded guilty to scamming people out of more than $130,000, claiming she could get rid of curses. Cynthia Julie Evans, 27, of Hopkins, was originally charged in October 2021 with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle in connection to her scheme.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woodbury man killed in crash on Red Wing bridge

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision on Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man from Woodbury. According to the State Patrol, Kenneth Walton Fritze was thrown from his 2000 Subaru Forester when it collided with a roadside barrier while it was moving southbound across the Highway 63 bridge at 11:24 p.m.
RED WING, MN

