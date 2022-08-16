Read full article on original website
Eli Hart's father files lawsuit against Dakota Co. in 6-year-old's killing
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the aftermath of his 6-year-old son's killing; the boy's mother currently faces criminal charges in the boy's death.According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Tory Hart is suing Dakota County in Eli Hart's death. The suit also names specific employees of the county, who Tory Hart's suit claims were negligent.In filing the lawsuit, Tory Hart seeks more than $75,000 in damages.Eli Hart was found dead in the truck of his mother's car in May. His body had been discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. Dakota County court records show that Julissa Thaler and Tory Hart were in a custody battle prior to the boy's death. Eli Hart had been placed into foster care in January 2021 after concerns grew of Thaler's mental health, her criminal history and living situation.Thaler, 28, has been charged with murder.If convicted, Thaler could face up to 40 years in prison.
Man charged with arson for allegedly lighting SUV on fire in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly lighting an SUV on fire that belonged to woman with whom he had a relationship. Kingston Sebastian Gaulden Jr., of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree arson in connection to the Wednesday incident in Northeast Minneapolis. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, several people saw him drive on the 400 block of Harrison Street Northeast, where he parked the vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, lit something on fire, and threw...
fox9.com
Carjacking attempt leads to gunfight between groups, suspects still on the loose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are searching for three suspects that attempted a carjacking Friday, leading to both the victim and perpetrators shooting at each other. According to MPD, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 2200 10th Ave S. Once onsite, they found a man with...
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
bulletin-news.com
Man charged with St. Paul murder 15 years ago found and arrested in Florida
A murder suspect from St. Paul who was accused 15 years ago but never went to trial was taken into custody last week in Florida. On the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Gov. Tim Walz stated on Wednesday that he had issued a warrant for Tajiddin Akbar’s extradition from one state to another.
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio
A man who says he was the victim of a robbery overnight in Brooklyn Park told police one of the suspects struck him in the head with a handgun. The incident was reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department at around 12:15 a.m., when officers on patrol were flagged down by a pedestrian in the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North.
Southern Minnesota News
6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid
Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
wcmpradio.com
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
Twin Cities 'psychic' pleads guilty to scamming pair out of $130K
A Hopkins woman who operated a psychic readings shop in Hopkins pleaded guilty to scamming people out of more than $130,000, claiming she could get rid of curses. Cynthia Julie Evans, 27, of Hopkins, was originally charged in October 2021 with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle in connection to her scheme.
St. Paul police calling Tuesday’s shooting a murder-suicide
St. Paul police are calling the shooting that took place on Tuesday a murder-suicide as preliminary information points to the male suspect shooting and killing the female before turning the gun on himself.
fox9.com
Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another. Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
bulletin-news.com
Woodbury man killed in crash on Red Wing bridge
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision on Sunday on U.S. 63 in Red Wing resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man from Woodbury. According to the State Patrol, Kenneth Walton Fritze was thrown from his 2000 Subaru Forester when it collided with a roadside barrier while it was moving southbound across the Highway 63 bridge at 11:24 p.m.
