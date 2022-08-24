The Real Deal: Tips to help you save on back-to-school clothing

Back-to-school clothing can set you back almost $300 per kid, according to a survey by TheStreet .

How can you make sure you don’t overspend? News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal to help you shop smart.

Shopping expert Brittany Levine says the deals are there, but you have to know where to find them.

"You want to look at the stores that maybe are offering some of those doorbuster deals, so they could be happening at any time. You got to keep looking but also, if you head online and keep things in your cart, you can start to see some of the prices go down. So reserve all the items that you want," says Levine.

Before you run to shop, see what you already have. Donate or swap what doesn’t fit. Consider thrift shops and pre-owned sites to buy what you need, your kids will outgrow clothes in no time.

Buy enough for the first week, after the mad rush, retailers will lower prices to move merchandise.

