ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Report: Wisconsin’s children of color more likely to face mental health issues

According to a new report released earlier this month, levels of anxiety and depression among Wisconsin’s youth are rising, especially among children of color. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, presents 16 indicators of well-being for children and families, as well as reports on the mental health needs among the state’s youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 19

Africa Fest is tomorrow! Plus, the UW South Madison Partnership community gathering space is a brighter, more welcoming place today thanks to murals by Lilada Gee, completed yesterday. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

DPI American Indian Studies leader earns two more awards

David O’Connor, the state Department of Public Instruction’s American Indian Studies Consultant, has added two awards to his mantlepiece in the past month. At the National Education Association conference in July, O’Connor was honored with the Leo Reano Memorial Award, which recognizes someone “whose activities in American Indian/Alaska Native affairs significantly impact education and the achievement of equal opportunity for American Indians/Alaska Natives,” according to the NEA website.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs

The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“I’ve been truly blessed.” Mike Mayfield gets ready for first season as Madison College co-head women’s basketball coach

The value of learning and working together are crucial parts to making any team successful, and Mike Mayfield is looking to bring that spirit as co-head coach to the 2022-23 season for women’s basketball at Madison College. Along with fellow co-head coach, James Adams, Mayfield is stepping into the role after being an assistant coach and long-time participant in the staff surrounding the team at Madison College.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#State Of Wisconsin#College Education#Uw Madison#The Uw System
Madison365

Summer Of Love and Community Connection

Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit

Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Madison365

Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito

We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate “Faces of African Beauty”

“People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest,” Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. “I’ve found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they’ve read when they were being raised.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay

This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022

Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Aug. 14-21 at various locations throughout Madison. Join us to celebrate Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and dessert and specialty vendors during Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week. And don’t forget to join us from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at FEED...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy