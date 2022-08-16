Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Report: Wisconsin’s children of color more likely to face mental health issues
According to a new report released earlier this month, levels of anxiety and depression among Wisconsin’s youth are rising, especially among children of color. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, presents 16 indicators of well-being for children and families, as well as reports on the mental health needs among the state’s youth.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 19
Africa Fest is tomorrow! Plus, the UW South Madison Partnership community gathering space is a brighter, more welcoming place today thanks to murals by Lilada Gee, completed yesterday. Listen now:
DPI American Indian Studies leader earns two more awards
David O’Connor, the state Department of Public Instruction’s American Indian Studies Consultant, has added two awards to his mantlepiece in the past month. At the National Education Association conference in July, O’Connor was honored with the Leo Reano Memorial Award, which recognizes someone “whose activities in American Indian/Alaska Native affairs significantly impact education and the achievement of equal opportunity for American Indians/Alaska Natives,” according to the NEA website.
Independent Police Monitor finalists to be introduced at virtual meeting tonight
The finalists for the City of Madison Independent Police Monitor position will be introduced at a virtual event at 5 pm Thursday, August 18. The candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space
The UW South Madison Partnership on South Park Street is home to several nonprofit organizations – Madison365 among them – as well as the University of Wisconsin’s Odyssey Project, the Neighborhood Law Clinic, financial literacy classes, self-care classes and many other Community Engagement programs. And now it...
Dane County Board rejects plan from Black Caucus for Dane County’s Jail Consolidation Project
Dane County Board of Supervisors voted against the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus plan Thursday night that would have reduced the size of the over-budget jail project and called for reforms throughout the criminal justice system that would lessen racial disparities that exist in Dane County. The final vote was 21-16.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: What’s Next? A Conversation with Wisconsin’s Black Police Chiefs and Sherrifs
The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve — especially the Black community — is strained, to say the least. Madison365 convened an unprecedented conversation with:. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell...
“I’ve been truly blessed.” Mike Mayfield gets ready for first season as Madison College co-head women’s basketball coach
The value of learning and working together are crucial parts to making any team successful, and Mike Mayfield is looking to bring that spirit as co-head coach to the 2022-23 season for women’s basketball at Madison College. Along with fellow co-head coach, James Adams, Mayfield is stepping into the role after being an assistant coach and long-time participant in the staff surrounding the team at Madison College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summer Of Love and Community Connection
Summer Of Love and Community Connection will take place at Penn Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in the park. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection to recover from the pandemic. Join us for workshops in Power Dance, aerial silks, Peruvian percussion, West African drumming, Latin partner dance, street dance, capoeira, Zumba, Kathak dance (Indian classical dance), painting, and more.
Nominations sought for UW-Madison Outstanding Women of Color Awards 2022-23
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Women of Color Awards which annually honors the amazing women of color in the UW–Madison and greater Madison communities. Each year, the university recognizes women of color “whose advocacy, activism, or scholarship has positively transformed their organizations and...
“White people have skin in the game.” Dr. Fania Davis brings decades of social justice activism to racial justice summit
Fania Davis, Ph.D., is a leading national voice on restorative justice. She is a long-time social justice activist, Civil Rights trial attorney, writer, restorative justice practitioner, and educator with a Ph.D. in Indigenous Knowledge. Fania writes and speaks internationally on restorative justice, racial justice, truth processes, and indigeneity. She will...
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito returns after two-year hiatus with food, fun, & community
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito is back. Much more than a farmers’ market, El Mercadito is where community comes together. “It’s at events like this where you can just organically hang out with people and get to know each other....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centro Hispano’s El Mercadito
We invite you to join us at Centro and be back in the community with Mercadito on Thursday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. After 2 years of the pandemic, Mercadito is back with alegría and energía! Come and enjoy the Southside of Madison. Make friends, al ladito de tu gente, with community guests, music, handicrafts, and of course, food.
22nd annual Africa Fest will celebrate “Faces of African Beauty”
“People in Madison really want to learn about other cultures and meet different people. So that in itself makes our job a lot easier at Africa Fest,” Ray Kumapayi, chair of the Africa Fest Planning Committee, tells Madison365. “I’ve found that Madisonians really want to know and they want to be part of it and learn about Africa … aside from what they’ve read when they were being raised.”
Black Oxygen: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro Replay
This week on Black Oxygen we look back at this conversation with Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro, President and Vice President of the MMSD School Board. We cover a broad range of education topics including their educational journey, the treatment and labeling of Black children, leading as a Black person in Madison and much more. This episode is filled with laughter, job and lots of wisdom. During this episode Ali says, “we cannot underestimate the advocacy of Black parents.”
Dane County awards five school districts over $265,000 to increase mental health staffing
Dane County has awarded five local school districts over $265,554 in funding to help meet the behavioral health needs of K-12 kids. County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the funding will help school increase mental health staffing and resources to support teachers, youth, and their families. According to the 2021...
Packers Foundation awards $250K to Center for Black Excellence and Culture
The Green Bay Packers Foundation has announced a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the first grant ever awarded to a Dane County organization through the Packers Foundation Impact Grant program. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a community-wide effort to bring together...
Sheriff says 577 firearms surrendered at Gift Cards for Guns event
At the first-ever Gift Cards for guns event, 577 weapons and about 380 pounds of ammunition were surrendered in exchange for $43,380 in gift cards for gas and groceries, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Tuesday. The four-hour event took place Saturday at Alliant Energy Center. In a press release...
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022
Madison Black Restaurant Week 2022 is taking place Aug. 14-21 at various locations throughout Madison. Join us to celebrate Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers and dessert and specialty vendors during Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week. And don’t forget to join us from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at FEED...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0