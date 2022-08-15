Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
Former Senator Catherine E. (Hawkins) Graziano, RN, PhD Dies at 90
Former Senator Catherine E. (Hawkins) Graziano, RN, PhD, of Providence passed away on August 15, 2022 at Briarcliffe Gardens. She was the wife of the late Louis W. Graziano. She is survived by her five children, Mary L Pontarelli (Michael) of Greenville, William F. Graziano (Jodee) of Scotsdale, AZ, Catherine E Graziano (John Ryan) of Charlestown, Paul J. Graziano (Sara) of Burrillville, and Carol A. MacLean (Gavin) of Providence. She was also predeceased by her sons, Louis Graziano and Joseph Graziano.
GoLocalProv
Gerald L. “Gerry” Grace of Scituate Dies at 68
Gerald L. “Gerry” Grace, 68, of Countryside Lane, Scituate, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Maryann (McDonald) Grace. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William D. and Norma L. (Joost) Grace....
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Diana Garlington, Candidate for State Representative in District 5
Diana Garlington is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue this season is still Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has only exasperated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Nurse Surrenders License for Submitting Falsified COVID Vaccine Card
A Rhode Island nurse has surrendered her license — due to admitting to obtaining, and submitting to her employer, a falsified COVID vaccine card. Rhode Island Department of Health records show that registered nurse Athena Fidas was working as a Nurse Care Manager at Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Group, when she presented her employer with what she said was her vaccination card — and later admitted it was fake.
GoLocalProv
Craig S. Dennis Dies at 57
Craig S. Dennis dies at 57. I dreamed I was walking along the beach with the Lord, and. Across the sky flashed scenes from my life. For each scene I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand; One belonged to me, and the other to the Lord. When the last scene of my life flashed before us, I looked back at the footprints in the sand. I noticed that many times along the path of my life, There was only one set of footprints.
GoLocalProv
Five From RI Indicted By Massachusetts Grand Jury on Drug Charges
Ten individuals were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
GoLocalProv
We Need to Change The Strategy to Win The War - Joe Almeida
I served on the Providence police force for 16 years. In that time, I saw many bad things. I watched my beloved city slowly and steadily has become awash in guns. I watched crime in neighborhoods get more rampant and random, and I had a front-row seat to our war on drugs. Its tactics the same. Find drug addled addicts, lock them up, send them either back to the streets or to prison and stigmatize them for life; whether in their pursuit to recovery, employment, housing, credit or a seat at the family Thanksgiving table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
GoLocalProv
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Providence
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Providence overnight. Shortly after 11 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received a call for a pedestrian struck -- and unresponsive -- at the corner of Broad Street and John Partington Way, adjacent to Route 95. Police and rescue responded, at...
GoLocalProv
Unionized Rhode Island Compassion Center Workers Ratify First Contract
United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 328 announced on Thursday that the budtenders, keyholders, online orderers and delivery drivers employed at Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. “This was a hard-fought victory for Greenleaf workers," said Sam Marvin, Director of...
GoLocalProv
The Nature Conservancy Acquires 52 Acres of High-Priority Forest in Richmond
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in partnership with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust, announced on Thursday the permanent conservation of 52 acres of undeveloped oak, maple and pine forest along the Beaver River in Richmond, Rhode Island. The parcel has been added to TNC’s Beaver River Preserve. With more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired Into Group Home Van on East Side of Providence - Juvenile Arrested
Providence police are investigating a report of shots being fired into a group home van on the East Side on Thursday afternoon. A juvenile has been arrested, according to police. About Incident. Shortly after 1 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received reports that shots were fired into a...
GoLocalProv
Home Loan Bank Expands Back to the Old Neighborhood — Fox Point
Home Loan Investment Bank is back where it started — in Providence. This week, Home Loan opened a brand “new” location at 187 Wickenden Street, but Fox Point was the original location of the financial lender that was started more than 50 years ago by John Murphy.
Comments / 0