Income Tax

bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Lawyers See Growth in Crypto Work Despite Downturn

The crypto industry is suffering its biggest setback to date, with token values down substantially and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies imploding. Yet attorneys expect legal work in the crypto space to increase in the coming years, according to a recent Bloomberg Law survey. The results from Bloomberg Law’s second State...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is facing pressure to reevaluate how it imposes fees on loans it disperses to needy countries like war-torn Ukraine — which is one of the fund’s biggest borrowers. The move comes as more countries will need to turn to the IMF, as food prices and inflation internationally continues to rise. Surcharges are added fees on loans imposed on countries that are heavily indebted to the IMF. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in Aspen last month that finance ministers of several countries realize they have to pay a price for Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially with food prices going up.
WORLD
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tax Deductions#Tax Deferral#Tax Exemptions#Corporate Tax#Business Tax
bloomberglaw.com

California Fast Food Bill Inches US Toward Bargaining by Sector

California is poised to enact a new method of boosting pay and improving job conditions for fast-food workers, and in the meantime has the potential to nudge European-style sectoral bargaining—or something like it—closer to playing a meaningful role in the US labor market. A bill (AB 257) pending...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms

The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Special Commentary: Let’s Use Balance to Help Make Pillar Two Work

We wanted to respond to the recent article by Will Morris, “Pillar Two: Let’s Use the ‘Hungarian Hiatus’ to Get Back on Track,” to offer a somewhat fuller presentation of the different points he raises. Morris starts by sharing his observations on “tax momentum” and...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Initiative to Stop HIV’s Spread Gains Post-Pandemic ‘Reset’

Efforts to end the spread of HIV in the US are slowly recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic hindered a federal initiative to end the epidemic by 2030, public health officials and researchers said. The Health and Human Services Department launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US (EHE) initiative...
PUBLIC HEALTH

