Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wild941.com
“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home
A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
naplesillustrated.com
Naples Walking Club Celebrates 30 Years
Walking has many health benefits, and you don’t have to do it alone. The Naples Walking Club meets several times per week and has for decades. “I just walk for the love of it and just taking in the beauty,” says Margo Peyrot, one of the club’s original members and a former club president. “You can’t imagine what you’ll see when you walk. You miss so much driving in the car.” Peyrot, who’s now 94, walked with the club until a few years ago when she started having trouble maintaining their pace. She now continues to walk on her own but keeps up with the club in other ways, including through attending their thirtieth anniversary celebration this year. “It’s still growing, and I’m so delighted that the younger ones are taking over,” she says, noting that the club has expanded to more than 70 members. She has decades of memories with close friends in the club doing everything from hiking to volunteering to going on trips—and, of course, walking. “When you’re walking and talking,” she notes, “it’s just a great way to get to know somebody.”
WINKNEWS.com
Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
coastalbreezenews.com
Rookery Bay Classic Car Show Gets New Location
The Fourth Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include vendors, activities, entertainment, and food trucks.
Comments / 0