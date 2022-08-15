Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
NBC 2
Publix employee and Fort Myers six-year-old form unlikely friendship
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Gilnet Sainvil worked his typical Saturday shift at a Fort Myers Publix four years ago, he never imagined he would start the friendship of a lifetime. One morning, Rachel Smith and her two-year-old daughter, Fiona, walked into the store. Once Fiona saw Sainvil in...
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NBC 2
Fort Myers kids discover clever solution to “porch pirates”
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not often that kids can solve a real-world problem by playing with LEGOs, but a group in Fort Myers has managed to do just that. Members of the IMAG History and Science Center’s First LEGO League “Little Einsteins” team were disheartened at seeing the number of packages being stolen from homes by so-called “porch pirates”.
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
WINKNEWS.com
Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers
On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
Charlotte corrections officer fired, accused of inappropriate strip search
A corrections officer in Charlotte County is out of a job Wednesday after an internal investigation into an allegation.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
fox13news.com
Girl critical after hit-and-run crash near Sarasota County school
OSPREY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl’s bike was left in the middle of a Sarasota County roadway after she was hit by a driver who then took off, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl was in critical condition after the crash Tuesday, as troopers searched...
Officials: Florida man allegedly beat goldendoodle puppy named ‘Buzz Lightyear’ to death
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly beat his goldendoodle puppy named “Buzz Lightyear” to death, officials say. According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert William Garon, 23, was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his 5-month-old puppy named Buzz Lightyear, to death.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
Major Florida school district implements new rules that severely limit kids’ access to books
It just got much more difficult for children in a Sarasota school district to access books this school year. After Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed HB1467, a law that revised selection requirements for school materials, the Sarasota County School District froze donations and purchases of library books in school. It's the latest in book restrictions across the country, as more schools participate in book bans.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Simple exercises to help combat arthritis
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Lee joined More in the Morning Monday to talk about the two most common types of arthritis and shows some exercises that can help combat the swelling. According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoarthritis causes cartilage — the hard, slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they form a joint — to break down. Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, beginning with the lining of joints.
