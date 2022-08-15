Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Related
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest lawn care worker for attacking customer with weed wacker
Police have arrested a lawn care worker for the August 4th attack of a customer with a weed wacker in South Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
Officials: Florida man allegedly beat goldendoodle puppy named ‘Buzz Lightyear’ to death
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly beat his goldendoodle puppy named “Buzz Lightyear” to death, officials say. According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert William Garon, 23, was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his 5-month-old puppy named Buzz Lightyear, to death.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Myers police make arrest following downtown fight
Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Simple exercises to help combat arthritis
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Lee joined More in the Morning Monday to talk about the two most common types of arthritis and shows some exercises that can help combat the swelling. According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoarthritis causes cartilage — the hard, slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they form a joint — to break down. Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, beginning with the lining of joints.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Charlotte corrections officer fired, accused of inappropriate strip search
A corrections officer in Charlotte County is out of a job Wednesday after an internal investigation into an allegation.
Comments / 1