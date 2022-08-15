ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Health
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Dearborn, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Florida Society
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Florida Health
WINKNEWS.com

Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population

Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaumont Hospital#Kansas City University
Florida Weekly

New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area

Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Ask the Doctors: Simple exercises to help combat arthritis

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Lee joined More in the Morning Monday to talk about the two most common types of arthritis and shows some exercises that can help combat the swelling. According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoarthritis causes cartilage — the hard, slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they form a joint — to break down. Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, beginning with the lining of joints.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2

Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach

A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant

A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy