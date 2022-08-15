Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
naplesillustrated.com
Naples Walking Club Celebrates 30 Years
Walking has many health benefits, and you don’t have to do it alone. The Naples Walking Club meets several times per week and has for decades. “I just walk for the love of it and just taking in the beauty,” says Margo Peyrot, one of the club’s original members and a former club president. “You can’t imagine what you’ll see when you walk. You miss so much driving in the car.” Peyrot, who’s now 94, walked with the club until a few years ago when she started having trouble maintaining their pace. She now continues to walk on her own but keeps up with the club in other ways, including through attending their thirtieth anniversary celebration this year. “It’s still growing, and I’m so delighted that the younger ones are taking over,” she says, noting that the club has expanded to more than 70 members. She has decades of memories with close friends in the club doing everything from hiking to volunteering to going on trips—and, of course, walking. “When you’re walking and talking,” she notes, “it’s just a great way to get to know somebody.”
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes
Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.). The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in,...
Officials: Florida man allegedly beat goldendoodle puppy named ‘Buzz Lightyear’ to death
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly beat his goldendoodle puppy named “Buzz Lightyear” to death, officials say. According to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert William Garon, 23, was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his 5-month-old puppy named Buzz Lightyear, to death.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
Florida Weekly
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: The Roadhouse Café, Gulf Points Square, 15660 San Carlos Blvd., No. 280, Fort Myers; 239-415-4375; www.roadhousecafefl.com. The Details: It seems like a speakeasy, since it’s tucked into a mostly vacant plaza. But once you score the right door, you step into a swank, retro club complete with jazz onstage five nights a week. The food is as upscale retro as the music and décor.
Scrubs Magazine
Two Sisters, a Firefighter and a Nurse — Helped Save a Woman’s Life on a JetBlue Flight
Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nicole Kelly are both committed to helping other people. Byrne works as a firefighter and paramedic, while Kelly works as a nurse. The siblings jumped into action to save a passenger on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers. The passenger was unresponsive in the...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Pet adoption event in Collier County on Friday and Saturday
Collier County Domestic Animal Services is hosting an adoption event Friday and Saturday. There are currently almost 500 animals at CCDAS waiting to be adopted. You can meet and adopt pets in need of a permanent home at the Kitty Cat and Canine Adoption Carnivale and Fundraiser, which will also have food, games and prizes.
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Simple exercises to help combat arthritis
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Lee joined More in the Morning Monday to talk about the two most common types of arthritis and shows some exercises that can help combat the swelling. According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoarthritis causes cartilage — the hard, slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones where they form a joint — to break down. Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, beginning with the lining of joints.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Twisted Vine Bistro, 2214 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-333-2225; www.barrelroomfortmyers.com. We still remember the review a member of our team filed last year from The Barrel Room at Twisted Vine Bistro: She dined on steak frittes, and said the marinated steak, char-grilled to order, was sliced into tender medallions and drizzled with a richly browned, herbed demi-glace and served with truffle fries that were coated in shaved Parmesan that melts and sticks to the exterior, dusted with parsley and cracked black pepper, and then drenched in truffle oil.
