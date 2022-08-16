51 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In August

As Marvel pushes on into its Phase Four expansion, it's playing with genre more and more. Gone are the days of straight-up origin stories and hero vs. villain matchups. We've now got YA comedies, 1950s sitcoms, and in the case of She-Hulk , an Ally McBeal -style legal drama. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is just your regular ole attorney until she gets into a car crash with her cousin, the Hulk, where some of his blood gets into her arm and she becomes a hulk as well. Following the accident, she is transferred to a legal division specializing in superhero crimes and thus begins our show. While Marvel's expansion might be getting a bit unwieldy with so many shows/movies to keep track of (this one relies on the pre-Mark Ruffalo 2008 Edward Norton film The Incredible Hulk and the canceled Netflix Daredevil series), this is a refreshing bit of fun. The Who Weekly theme song is used. Josh Segarra (the dopey boyfriend from The Other Two ) makes some fun appearances. Hamilton 's ( not the Door Christian version ) Renee Elise Goldsberry is here. A lot of mean, green fun.

Watch it on Disney+ starting August 18.