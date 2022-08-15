Read full article on original website
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure
It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment
SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Seeing Strong Enrollment This Fall
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is looking at another solid enrollment for the upcoming school year. During Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover will present the enrollment numbers to the board. Overall, the district has 4,066 total students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. All of the growth...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents
It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters
COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre
I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
Foley All Activities Meeting Tonight
FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules. Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting. All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.
