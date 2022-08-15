ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date

The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
ROYALTON, MN
MIX 94.9

Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Little Falls, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Little Falls, MN
MIX 94.9

Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction

You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
SEDAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Found! A Scuba Diving Blue Ox Looks Like Its Ready For Adventure

It's not like you need another reason to get out and explore here in Central Minnesota. There is just about anything you need around you, biking trails, a swimming hole in an old quarry, the Soo Line Trail, theaters, and great food can be found just about anywhere you look. But there is one special place here in Central Minnesota that might be worth the drive as it's something you don't see every day...a blue ox ready to scuba dive.
BRAINERD, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment

SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Central Minnesota#Arts And Crafts#Benton County#Crafts Fair#Market Place Fairs#The Lone Eagle Auto Club
MIX 94.9

Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Seeing Strong Enrollment This Fall

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is looking at another solid enrollment for the upcoming school year. During Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover will present the enrollment numbers to the board. Overall, the district has 4,066 total students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. All of the growth...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site

SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents

It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MIX 94.9

No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters

COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre

I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Foley All Activities Meeting Tonight

FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules. Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting. All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy