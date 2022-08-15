Read full article on original website
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents
It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters
COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Carver County Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online...
Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment
SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed
GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall. The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Candidate deadline In Foley Approaching
FOLEY -- This fall, residents in Foley will head to the polls to vote for a mayor and two members of the city council. A notice from Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn reminds candidates that they have until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to file the affidavits of candidacy at the city administrator’s office in city hall.
Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races
BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads. A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion. The Minnesota Department...
Where Are You Pink Boots? Missed Connection At FireFest In Cold Spring
Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.
Benton Co. History: Poor Clares in Sauk Rapids Nearly 100 Years
SAUK RAPIDS -- For nearly 100 years now a group of nuns have led a very quiet simple life on a hill in the middle of Sauk Rapids. Back around 1923, the Bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud offered land in Sauk Rapids by the original Sacred Heart Parish for the Poor Clares Monastery. The building was blessed by the Bishop in 1926.
Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre
I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
This Famous Country Star Is Performing At ‘The Ledge’ Amphitheatre In Waite Park
Brett Eldredge of country music fame is perhaps best known for his amazing holiday Christmas albums, with a voice that could melt all your worries away. Lucky for us, this amazing vocalist is coming to visit us here in Minnesota this fall. BRETT ON TOUR. Brett Eldredge will be stopping...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
