Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
X-Men '92: House of XCII #4
Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala...but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized?. This '90s-tastic take on the X-Men's Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
Gamespot
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
Gamespot
Daredevil #2 - The Red Fist Saga Part 2
After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1
MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night... but what about those traveling to bring him death?. A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death!. The...
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
epicstream.com
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
Digital Trends
Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more
It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apparently Warner Bros. Wanted To Bring A Major DC Crossover Event And More To The DCEU Before The Discovery Merger
Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, there were reportedly plans for the DCEU to adapt a major DC crossover event, among other projects.
TV Fanatic
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Debut on Peacock
The John Wick prequel is switching up its rollout plan. Initially destined for Starz, the series will now debut on Peacock. Peacock and Lionsgate today announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick. Premiering exclusively on...
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Deadpool Series
Marvel Comics has announced a new Deadpool series starring the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson. The new era for Deadpool begins in November with Deadpool #1, kicking off a new ongoing series from Alyssa Wong (known for her work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Iron Fist) and artist Martin Coccolo (currently drawing the Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover) promising "riotous violence and relentless body horror." Deadpool's new solo series -- the first since the previous Deadpool volume wrapped in January 2021 -- begins with a new group of mercenaries sending Deadpool on "one of his most dangerous missions," complete with "an intoxicating villain" unleashing a plan that has side effects on Wade's body. Also, a new love interest emerges. Here's the synopsis:
Gamespot
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
‘X-Men’ #13 is a good tie-in and an even better team book
Marvel’s summer event is kicking into high gear with X-Men #13 spinning out of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2. The Eternals are attacking in various locations, including Krakoa itself. Their goal? To eradicate all deviants, which includes all mutants. We saw glimpses of the fight Jean Grey was going through off the coast of Krakoa, but X-Men #13 brings us even closer to that fight.
wegotthiscovered.com
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
3 more X-Men characters we hope to see in Fortnite
With Wolverine in Fortnite, we have three characters we hope to see. So far Wolverine is far from the only X-Men character to join Fortnite. We’ve seen other members of the team like Rogue, Storm, and others pop up over the years, with Rogue and Gambit being the latest two to join in early 2022.
The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is
The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
Gamespot
Batman - One Bad Day: The Riddler #1 - Dreadful Reins
The Dark Knight’s greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra’s al Ghul—Batman’s most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today’s top talent.
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons' Upcoming Releases Include Dragonlance, Heist Campaigns, And A Book About Giants
Dungeons & Dragons has a lot coming out in the upcoming year, and during Wizards Presents, new D&D products were revealed. There will be six books released between November 2022 and Fall 2023, and the presentation revealed a little bit of information about each of them. On November 22 on...
Gamespot
Captain America: The First Avenger - 31 Easter Eggs and References in the Retro MCU Classic
Back in 2011, when Marvel Studios was laying down the foundational bricks for its cinematic universe, it took two major risks with its Captain America solo project. Both of them paid off. The first risk was the setting. Captain America: The First Avenger takes place almost entirely in World War...
Comments / 0