Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Beavers Set to Start 2022 Campaign

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's soccer team will commence the season with a pair of home matches: a Thursday evening clash with Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. and a Sunday match versus Wyoming at 1 p.m. Last Season. The Beavers etched an 11-7-1 mark in Lauren Sinacola's first...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Pilots Defeat Beavers in Exhibition Match

PORTLAND – Portland scored two early goals and pulled away in the second half to earn a 4-0 victory over Oregon State in Monday's exhibition contest. After leading 2-0 at halftime, the Pilots pulled away in the second half with goals in the 51st and 62nd minutes. Oregon State managed a few opportunities in the second half with three corner kicks and three shots, but the Beavers couldn't find the back of the net.
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers In Italy: Oregon State has Arrived

MILAN, Italy – The Oregon State men's basketball team has arrived in Italy after a long day of travel. The Beavers landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, as the team began its Italy adventure. The OSU players were allowed to explore the city during the morning and afternoon, including the Milan Cathedral – which is just a short walk from the team's hotel.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School. Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years. "I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter....
OREGON CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
EUGENE, OR

