Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
thecomeback.com
Nationals make decision after Willson Contreras’ ugly fan interaction
The Washington Nationals took on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night in a game that featured an ugly moment between some fans at Nationals Park and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. According to Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro, Contreras was heckled by a fan at the game and said some things...
Sizzling Braves, Astros square off for World Series rematch
Two of the hottest teams in the majors will collide in a rematch of last year’s World Series when the
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
thecomeback.com
MLB fans irritated at latest umpire gaffe in big spot
The Los Angeles Angels have had a rough start to their series against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle won Monday’s game 6-2, despite being tied 2-2 heading into the ninth. On Tuesday, the Mariners led 3-2 going into the ninth and won 8-2. The Angels have had their own struggles to work around but have also been given no favors by the umpires.
FOX Sports
Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics
Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game
There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
Max Fried gets real about duel with Jacob deGrom after pitching Braves to win vs. Mets
It was mission accomplished for the Atlanta Braves in the recently concluded four-game home series against National League East division rivals New York Mets. The Braves won three of those games, and in the process, narrowed the gap between the division-leading Mets and themselves, thanks also to the pitching prowess of Max Fried in that series finale 3-2 win in which he had to outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Baty homers first time up in majors, helping Mets beat Braves
Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets defeated the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped...
