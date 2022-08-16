ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year

Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

MLB fans irritated at latest umpire gaffe in big spot

The Los Angeles Angels have had a rough start to their series against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle won Monday’s game 6-2, despite being tied 2-2 heading into the ninth. On Tuesday, the Mariners led 3-2 going into the ninth and won 8-2. The Angels have had their own struggles to work around but have also been given no favors by the umpires.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Baseball#Esn
ClutchPoints

Max Fried gets real about duel with Jacob deGrom after pitching Braves to win vs. Mets

It was mission accomplished for the Atlanta Braves in the recently concluded four-game home series against National League East division rivals New York Mets. The Braves won three of those games, and in the process, narrowed the gap between the division-leading Mets and themselves, thanks also to the pitching prowess of Max Fried in that series finale 3-2 win in which he had to outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
MLB
FOX Sports

Baty homers first time up in majors, helping Mets beat Braves

Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets defeated the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy