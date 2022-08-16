‘Drug Him Out of His Vehicle, Sat Him on a Nearby Curb Like an Animal’: Man Files Lawsuits Against Prince George’s County and Police Department, Claims ‘Untrained and Rogue’ Officers Violated His Civil Rights When Arresting Him After Dismissing His Valid Gun Permit

Read full article on original website
Dogman
3d ago
What am I missing? He didn't get dragged out of his car. I've seen plenty of people literally ripped from their cars, that wasn't it... and then they sat him on the curb, big deal. I'd be shocked if he actually won anything from this.
Reply(17)
18
guest
3d ago
I personally didn't see anything wrong! he just wants money.. he wasn't dragged like he claimed. He was treated nice compared to other situations I've seen.
Reply(34)
18
nowuright
3d ago
So of course they don't tell us why he was pulled over. Was he high or been drinking?video doesn't show much except him arguing with police which is the wrong thing to do
Reply(9)
11
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
Woman, 71, shot and killed in Prince George's Co. was innocent bystander, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Mother Charged With Murdering Teen Daughter Through Neglect: Charles County Sheriff Sheriff
A 45-year-old woman who was arrested in Virginia is facing a murder charge in Maryland in connection to the abusive death of her teenage daughter, authorities in Charles County announced. Cobb Island resident Virginia Stone is in police custody after being apprehended in West Moreland, Virginia on a warrant for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA
Man dead after shooting in food court of the Mall at Prince George's
No suspect information has been released. There is no word on what may have caused the shooting.
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
Police: Woman assaulted by armed man in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling new technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved. Fairfax County Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an assault by an armed man in Alexandria early Thursday morning. Detectives...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
fox5dc.com
Leesburg man charged after charging officer with drill, starting fire at residence
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Leesburg man has been charged with felony assault after damaging property, lunging at officers with a drill and lighting items on fire, according to police. Elmer Portillo, 53, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a...
Bay Net
Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
Repeat Violent Offender Arrested In Connection To Attempted Murder Case
Officials have arrested a repeat violent offender in connection to the attempted murder of a 45-year-old man in Baltimore, authorities say. Nicole "Prince" Jackson, 45, was taken into custody after reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North Rose Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in murder of Maryland Uber driver ‘intended to commit a robbery,' charging documents reveal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - New charging documents released in the case involving the murder of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland last week say the suspect "intended" to rob the rideshare employee. That is according to investigators who interviewed a person who allegedly called the Uber ride for his friend.
wnav.com
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Arrests made in man’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people in connection to one of five murders that took place in Prince George’s County between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. Officers were in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 8 p.m. on Aug. […]
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
BPD release body camera video of death investigation incident
BPD released the body camera video in the case of a death investigation. BPD calls the death a 'questionable death.'
foxbaltimore.com
'CHAOS AND LAWLESSNESS' Councilman demands action from police after Federal Hill violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violence and chaos has been erupting in Federal Hill, and it’s reached a boiling point. A video from late Friday night on Charles Street shows a brawl spilling into the streets and dozens of people blocking traffic. “What is going on and what you’re seeing...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Comments / 145