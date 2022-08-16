ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Drug Him Out of His Vehicle, Sat Him on a Nearby Curb Like an Animal’: Man Files Lawsuits Against Prince George’s County and Police Department, Claims ‘Untrained and Rogue’ Officers Violated His Civil Rights When Arresting Him After Dismissing His Valid Gun Permit

Comments / 145

Dogman
3d ago

What am I missing? He didn't get dragged out of his car. I've seen plenty of people literally ripped from their cars, that wasn't it... and then they sat him on the curb, big deal. I'd be shocked if he actually won anything from this.

guest
3d ago

I personally didn't see anything wrong! he just wants money.. he wasn't dragged like he claimed. He was treated nice compared to other situations I've seen.

nowuright
3d ago

So of course they don't tell us why he was pulled over. Was he high or been drinking?video doesn't show much except him arguing with police which is the wrong thing to do

