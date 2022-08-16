ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WEST POINT, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police officers cleared of excessive force during arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two LaGrange police officers have been cleared of a citizen complaint alleging they used excessive force during an arrest. Body camera video shows Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey arresting Broderick Brown on August 9. The department’s investigation reveals when Brown was confronted by officers he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
allongeorgia.com

Marion County Man Arrested for Operating a Chop Shop

According to the GBI, Jose Mezquite Ramirez, age 45, of Marion County, has been arrested for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property – automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
MARION COUNTY, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Long Family seeks information

Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

