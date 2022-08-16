Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
Police: Suspect in ‘seemingly random’ shootings on I-85 had 2,000 rounds of ammo
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police who arrested a gunman with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
WJCL
Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
Second shooting reported along I-85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. The second shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award
Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the second time in a week, a WRBL investigation has found a Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner. First, it was Curtis Lee Fletcher, who was ordered released by a judge on July 29 and he was not freed until Aug. 15 – 18 extra […]
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: GBI sheds light on suspension of 5 West Point officers
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details surrounding an investigation resulting in five West Point officers being placed on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has shed some light on preliminary information they’ve gathered so far in this investigation. The G.B.I. confirms, that the day that...
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
Check theft from blue mailboxes shows no signs of stopping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you have a check to mail, you may want to bring it inside your local post office. According to Sgt. Jane Edenfield, who is over the financial crimes unit of the Columbus Police Department, there has been a recent uptick of criminals stealing checks from the big, blue mailboxes operated by […]
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police officers cleared of excessive force during arrest
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two LaGrange police officers have been cleared of a citizen complaint alleging they used excessive force during an arrest. Body camera video shows Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey arresting Broderick Brown on August 9. The department’s investigation reveals when Brown was confronted by officers he...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
allongeorgia.com
Marion County Man Arrested for Operating a Chop Shop
According to the GBI, Jose Mezquite Ramirez, age 45, of Marion County, has been arrested for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property – automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
unionspringsherald.com
Long Family seeks information
Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
