Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Guy should do life in prison. Breed should be the FIRST ONE campaigning for justice, because it doesn’t matter it’s her brother, he murdered someone!
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
She Criticized the Way Chesa Boudin Handled Cases. Now, DA Jenkins Says She’ll Review Those With Asian Victims
More than a month after her inauguration, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced plans to review high-profile criminal cases involving Asian American victims and potentially file hate crime charges against the suspects. Jenkins—who vocally criticized her predecessor Chesa Boudin for the way he handled prosecutions involving Asian victims—told a...
Contra Costa County settles discrimination suit against DA's office for $2.2M
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February. The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit. "The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said. Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's election.
'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup
After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
Juveniles arrested for violent crimes 'more common than you think,' SF lawyer says
SFPD's police chief says that the news of 14-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old being accused of violently beating and robbing a woman in San Francisco "shocks the conscience"... but is this common? Here's what a lawyer said:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SF public defender accuses police of ‘biased stop’
The San Francisco Public Defender's Office accused police officers of botching a "biased stop" that escalated into an officer-involved shooting.
vallejosun.com
DA delays release of video of Solano sheriff’s killing of Jason Thompson
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has delayed the release of video of the fatal shooting of Jason Thompson by Solano sheriff’s deputies in June, taking advantage of a narrow exception in California law that allows investigators to withhold videos of police shootings. Sheriff’s deputies...
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
sfstandard.com
City Investigating Sunset District Supervisor Candidate Leanna Louie for Possible Residency Fraud
Leanna Louie, the polarizing candidate running to represent San Francisco’s Sunset District, is now being investigated by the City Attorney’s office over whether she truly resides in the district she hopes to represent. The investigation comes after Mission Local reported that Louie voted in District 10 in April...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge. Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
SFist
Mushroom- and Weed-Dispensing Church In Oakland Sues Over Police Raid, Confiscated Property
A kooky church in Oakland that believes in the spiritual power of hallucinogens has now filed suit against the city and the Oakland Police Department over a raid two years ago in which police took cash, cannabis, and mushrooms. The civil lawsuit, filed last Friday, contends that the City of...
EXCLUSIVE: SF luxury apartment executive calls contractor theft in vacant unit 'unfortunate'
Property management officials say they have increased security and video surveillance in response to the theft and recent questionable incidents.
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspects' ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
sftimes.com
SFPD, mother of 2006 cold case murder victim offers $250,000 reward for new leads
San Francisco police and the mother of a cold case murder victim are seeking help to find justice for her son. Aubrey Abrakasa Jr., 17 at the time, was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Street in 2006. His mother and law enforcement held a small gathering...
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
Comments / 5