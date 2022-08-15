ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 5

Guest
2d ago

Guy should do life in prison. Breed should be the FIRST ONE campaigning for justice, because it doesn’t matter it’s her brother, he murdered someone!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

She Criticized the Way Chesa Boudin Handled Cases. Now, DA Jenkins Says She’ll Review Those With Asian Victims

More than a month after her inauguration, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced plans to review high-profile criminal cases involving Asian American victims and potentially file hate crime charges against the suspects. Jenkins—who vocally criticized her predecessor Chesa Boudin for the way he handled prosecutions involving Asian victims—told a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County settles discrimination suit against DA's office for $2.2M

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February. The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit. "The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said. Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's election.   
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup

After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Standard, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
Person
Chesa Boudin
CBS San Francisco

2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge.  Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Sentencing#Politics Courts#Politics State#Breed Named Jenkins As Da#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy