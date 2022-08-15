Read full article on original website
Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open
ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
Elk Grove Planning Commission to consider plan for a gas station, Starbucks, and fast food
The proposed plan would add a gas station, Starbucks drive-through, and a fast food restaurant with a drive-through just south of the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and East Stockton. The area currently has a Dutch Bros drive-through, Quick Quack Car Wash, and Jack in the Box nearby. Across the street is a Wienerschnitzel and Popeyes drive-through fast food establishments, as well as many other businesses.
City of Folsom planning traffic improvements near East Bidwell and Iron Point Road
FOLSOM, Calif. — Inga Buckendorf, an El Dorado Hills resident of nearly 30 years, says Folsom roads are getting busier. She frequently drives through the area to shop and visit her mother-in-law. There's one spot on East Bidwell at Iron Point where she sees illegal U-turns despite the signage....
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
Ready to go bananas? 11th annual Banana Festival begins this weekend in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrating the diversity of island culture, the 11th annual Banana Festival will kick off this weekend at William Land Park in Sacramento. Organizers say attendees can expect live bands, performances on three stages, art displays, multicultural food vendors, beer and wine gardens and over 150 vendors.
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
Roseville Power restored after outage that affected nearly 5,000 customers
Roseville, Calif. – Yesterday at 12:55 pm on Friday, approximately 5,000 customers in Roseville lost power for several hours due to a major accident in downtown Roseville at Vernon Street and 6th Street that took down power poles. A total of three outages were listed throughout the afternoon on the Roseville Electric Outage dashboard as temperatures in Roseville hit 105 degrees.
Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening about a month early
The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove said they were going to open in about a month but surprised customers on social media by posting they were open around midnight.
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
