ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Jamboree kicks off soccer season

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZspOf_0hIvHDXv00
A Hobbton midfielder fights for ball. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

Eleven teams played the “world’s most popular sport” in Sampson County. The venue was Dark Horse Stadium in Clinton and it was a beautifully mild Saturday. Each of the five Sampson County teams played three games a piece. All teams showed great heart playing in this scrimmage setting. Only 40 minutes per game and every team played until the final whistle.

Union played their hearts out. Coach David Ameen’s Spartans played well, trying to keep play in motion. Their goalie made a few notable saves. As the day wore on, the Spartans showed more energy and were making decent plays. Last year, the Spartans went 2-12 and were 6th in the conference with a 1-9 record. The Spartans first game is on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at West Bladen.

Midway defensive men stood tall for most of the scrimmage. The strikers remained slow going up the field. The defense continued to keep the opposition at bay forcing them to take risky shots because the middle was closed. In the ‘21 season, Midway posted a decent 10-9-1 while placing 5th in the conference with a 4-6 record. Coach Russell Warren and the Raiders first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at home against Hobbton.

The Hobbton Wildcats remained disciplined while they continued to press upfield. The squad remained unchanged in their next games, keeping balanced play throughout the jamboree. The previous season Hobbton garnered a 5-16 overall placing 5th in their conference with a 2-8 record. Coach Jonathon Jacobs and his Wildcats first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Midway.

Coach Jay Faircloth and Lakewood Leopards played Clinton in their first game. They held their own against Clinton with their goalie making some terrific saves. As the Jamboree went on the Leopards showed progress. Tightening up the weak hole in the center and taking more initiative pushing the ball upfield. Last season, they went 9-10-1 while posting a decent conference 3rd place with a record of 6-4. The Leopards next game is at on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Midway.

Coach Brad Spell and the Dark Horses of Clinton displayed athleticism on both offense and defense. Their play kept Lakewood on the defensive for the majority of their first match with accurate passing and well place corner kicks. The ‘21 season record was a resounding 19-3-2 and a 9-0 record for the conference taking first place. The Dark Horses first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Whiteville.

The Saturday remained nice and players from all sides showed excellent sportsmanship. Crowds gathered to watch these young men compete for their schools. Coach Brad Spell had a few words to share about the entire event.

“Just happy this has been the fourth year we’ve done this. Support has been good, crowds been good and more importantly the weather has been good. I’ve been pleased with the competition. Been pleased with competition, coaches and the teams. It’s just been a good turn out. I hope to keep this thing goin’. I mean Jonathon Jacobs, the Hobbton coach helps me get this thing organized, each and every year. Just happy to run it and happy for our county. Basically, ya know just getting everyone ready for the season.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Clinton, NC
Clinton, NC
Sports
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sampson Independent

SCS hosting Back to School event Thursday

Sampson County Schools is holding its Back to School Night on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students and families can drop-in at Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union High Schools from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The elementary, intermediate and middle schools will be represented at the high school locations. The purpose of...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#Raiders#Horse#Spartans#Midway#The Hobbton Wildcats
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
bladenonline.com

Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County

Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy