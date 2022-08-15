Read full article on original website
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Sideways’ Car in Baton Rouge is Hilarious, but Dangerous
A viral video out of Baton Rouge shows a car on the highway traveling off-kilter. I know, lots of things in Baton Rouge are "off-kilter", but this one is kind of funny. The video shows a car that was apparently damaged, but it was still rolling - at an angle.
UPDATE – At Least One Person Injured after Reports of Shots Fired at Cajun Field
Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest developments, at least one person has been injured. Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department says that University Police are handling the investigation.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Addresses Local Media After Returning from Rehab Stint
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory addressed the media for the first time since returning from a 21-day inpatient rehab for possible alcoholism and untreated PTSD. Guillory's administration sent out a press release on July 25 announcing that the Mayor-President had voluntarily checked himself into rehab over the course of that previous weekend to seek help after noticing a dependency on alcohol after work. The message stated that Guillory noticed the effect it was having on his personal relationships and also planned on using the rehab stint to look into his untreated PTSD.
Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business
(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
Flooring Store to Move Into Former Burlington in Lafayette, Spending $6.6 Million to Renovate
In today's episode of "As the Businesses Turn," we have news of a flooring store planning to move into the former Burlington on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. The Daily Advertiser reported that Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend around $6.6 million to renovate the building located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Josh Guillory on Injured Officer’s Medical Bills ‘Out of Pocket? Hell No. Hell Hath No Fury’
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory spoke out about the mounting medical bills for injured Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas saying "As far as out of pocket? Hell no. Hell hath no fury..." While working off-duty detail, Rozas was in a situation where a suspect attempted to flee officers during a traffic...
The FBI’s Story Changes Again? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
1 Dead Following Crash in Broussard
Police in Broussard are releasing more information following a severe crash on Tuesday, August 16th. The crash happened on US Highway 90 at Cason Road, according to Broussard Police who say they received the call around 5:30 p.m. that day. A truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car were involved.
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. this past Sunday in the 400 block of Jefferson Street near Garfield Street. A harrowing scene quickly unfolded when police say 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis attempted to flee during a traffic stop.
Baton Rouge Elementary School Shuts Down Due to ‘Several COVID-19 Cases’
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge closed Friday (08/12/22) due to what administrators describe as "several COVID cases." The school year has gotten off to a rough start for Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ.com, the school shut down today, less than a week after the start of the...
Local Group Seeks Acceptance, Inclusion For LGBT Teens At STM
A group of St. Thomas More alumni made up of LGBT members and allies have spoken out against the school's inclusion of what they feel is harmful anti-trans language in the student handbook. The group, "We Demand More," started making headlines recently when they taped a letter to the front...
Moncus Park to Host New Fall Event—Autumn in the Oaks
Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos. This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family. Autumn...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
Paid Parking at Moncus Park Begins Tuesday, August 16th
We knew it was coming for a while now and it's almost here -- having to pay to park at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The paid parking model will begin on Tuesday, August 16 to support the Park's ongoing operations and maintenance. General admission to the Park will remain free...
Lafayette Business Suffers Major Fire Damage
Around 4 am on August 18, 2022, a Lafayette business went up in flames. The Lafayette Fire Department was alerted to the fire at Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions early in the morning on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The commercial fire was spotted by a neighbor in the area who then...
Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School
This story will get you in the feels. Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable. Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.
