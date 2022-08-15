Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory addressed the media for the first time since returning from a 21-day inpatient rehab for possible alcoholism and untreated PTSD. Guillory's administration sent out a press release on July 25 announcing that the Mayor-President had voluntarily checked himself into rehab over the course of that previous weekend to seek help after noticing a dependency on alcohol after work. The message stated that Guillory noticed the effect it was having on his personal relationships and also planned on using the rehab stint to look into his untreated PTSD.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO