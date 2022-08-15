PKD1 and PKD2 mRNA cis-inhibition drives polycystic kidney disease progression

Read full article on original website
Psychological Effects of Yoga and Physical Therapy on Low-Back Pain and Disability
Improvements in perceived stress may contribute to a reduction in low-back pain (LBP) and related disability in people with chronic LBP who receive physical therapy (PT), according to a recent analysis of data. However, the effects of yoga and PT on other psychological factors, compared to an education control group, were small and did not significantly contribute to improvements in LBP or disability. The analysis was funded in part by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy.
NIH awards $23 million to establish centers of excellence to study telehealth for cancer care
The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, will award $23 million to four academic institutions to establish centers of excellence that will conduct research on the role of telehealth in delivering cancer-related health care, a practice that became more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards...
Midlife cholesterol and blood sugar levels may be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease
Abnormal cholesterol and glucose (or blood sugar) levels as early as age 35 may be associated with Alzheimer’s disease risk later in life. These findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, suggest that people with normal cholesterol and glucose measurements in early through middle adulthood may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s as older adults. The study was led by NIA-funded researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine.
