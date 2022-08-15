ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Assistance#Housing Authority#Mobile Homes#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Meridian Mobile Estates
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
The Suburban Times

Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies

COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th. I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
MyNorthwest

Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass

The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
