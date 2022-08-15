Read full article on original website
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had seven admissions and 52 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Monday, Aug. 15. There were four total outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
CASA Superhero 5K Saturday in Lakeview
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks caring adults to serve as advocates for children in the foster care system.
Round-Up Court to raffle bit on Labor Day
At this year’s Lake County Round-Up on Monday, Sept. 5, the Rpund-Up court is raffling off a Halfbreed mouthpiece bridle bit donated by D Bar M of Reno, Nev. The company has donated a bit for the past five years and is a great supporter of the court each year, Court Coordinator Kirby Flynn noted.
Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations
Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
Lake County Hot Spot, Aug. 16, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 -- The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lake County's Broadband Partnership, Oregon Secretary of State Visits Lakeview, and CASA 5K Superhero Run This Saturday.
Red Rock Biofuels, Frontline BioEnergy announce successful technology test
Red Rock Biofuels LLC, the company heading up the unfinished Red Rock Biofuels project in Lakeview, and Frontline BioEnergy, a leading provider of waste and biomass gasification solutions, have announced that they have successfully tested their innovative technology that gasifies Red Rock’s residual woody biomass feedstock into high quality syngas — short for synthetic gas — for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.
FATAL CRASH SOUTH SIXTH STREET AND HOPE STREET — KLAMATH COUNTY
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Obituary: Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Winters
Elizabeth Louise Winters, 89, known to her friends as, Betty, passed away at her home in Lakeview on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. surrounded by her family. Betty was born Elizabeth Louise Ambrose, in The Dalles, on Wednesday, July 12, 1933 to Edgar Ambrose and Elizabeth “Betty” Ambrose.
OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash on 6th Street Saturday
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Obituary: Paul "Speed" Stoffel Jr.
Paul “Speed” Stoffel Jr., 71, of Lakeview, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lake District Hospital. He was born on Aug. 6, 1951, in Lakeview to Paul B. Stoffel and Ellen Margaret Stoffel. Speed was a strong, caring, generous, positive and loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Family meant the world to him. In high school and college he enjoyed playing basketball, football and track along with singing and drumming. He started his work life at Lakeview Lumber before pursuing a career as a respiratory therapist, leading to many years in clinical research for respiratory treatments. Speed enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sports. He also loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
