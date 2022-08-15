Paul “Speed” Stoffel Jr., 71, of Lakeview, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lake District Hospital. He was born on Aug. 6, 1951, in Lakeview to Paul B. Stoffel and Ellen Margaret Stoffel. Speed was a strong, caring, generous, positive and loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Family meant the world to him. In high school and college he enjoyed playing basketball, football and track along with singing and drumming. He started his work life at Lakeview Lumber before pursuing a career as a respiratory therapist, leading to many years in clinical research for respiratory treatments. Speed enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sports. He also loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO