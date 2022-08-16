ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WOMI Owensboro

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blanco Brown
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Git#The Git Up#Ohio River#Hydrofair#The United Way
WOMI Owensboro

Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th

We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WOMI Owensboro

My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
PHILPOT, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them

They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy