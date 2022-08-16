Read full article on original website
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
FUN PHOTOS: Do You Remember The Kentucky Headhunters’ Free Concert at Ohio County High School?
The Kentucky Headhunters have lots of fans here in the Commowealth and those fans just got some exciting news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Next year, the band's coming to town with Confederate Railroad for a big concert on Saturday, March 11th. That announcement got me reminiscing about...
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
Daviess County Fire Department Annual Golf Scramble Helps Families in Need
Enjoy a great day of golfing with friends and local heroes to support Christmas Wish. The Daviess County Fire Department is looking for sponsors in the community and teams to participate in the golf scramble. Here's how to help. The Daviess County Fire Department has been a major Christmas Wish...
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Would You Like to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims? Here’s How You Can (LIST)
If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy...
MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race
Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky. MentorKids Kentucky...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Evansville Parks Department Wants Your Input for Its 5-Year Plan
The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.
Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th
We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe
You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Kentucky Interior Designer Has Big Plans To Glamp Up Your Indiana Getaway [PHOTOS]
Glamping has become super popular over the past five years. One Kentucky Interior Designer just bought an Indiana camper and she's glamping it up to rent it out. Basically, glamping is for all of us that don't necessarily like to idea of roughing it in a tent and using the restroom out in the open for all of mother nature to see and smell.
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
