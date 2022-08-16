It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday. That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO