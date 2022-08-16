Read full article on original website
Related
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one.
Moncus Park to Host New Fall Event—Autumn in the Oaks
Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos. This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family. Autumn...
brproud.com
70th Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival promises ‘Best five days of your life’
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – Festival season is kicking off in Delcambre with the Shrimp Festival happening this weekend. It was first known as the Iberia Parish Shrimp Festival and Agricultural Fair in 1950. It didn’t get its name changed until 1974. A five-day festival that brought crowds from near and far for the last 70 years.
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
The next stop during the 'Eat Lafayette' campaign was at The Ruins, which is in Parc Lafayette at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camilia Boulevard.
This Week's Mouthwatering Food Truck Friday Lineup in Moncus Park
If you are a food truck junkie but haven't checked out Food Truck Fridays in Moncus Park, you're doing lunch all wrong.
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Youngsville roundabout now fully operational
Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Savoy Rd and Chemin Metairie Pkwy in Youngsville is now officially complete and open to traffic as of Wednesday, August 17th.
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren't Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish?
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lafayette Business Suffers Major Fire Damage
Around 4 am on August 18, 2022, a Lafayette business went up in flames.
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
Lafayette man dies in Broussard crash
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
International food supplier investing in Breaux Bridge salt processing facility
Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge.
Flooring Store to Move Into Former Burlington in Lafayette, Spending $6.6 Million to Renovate
In today's episode of "As the Businesses Turn," we have news of a flooring store planning to move into the former Burlington on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. The Daily Advertiser reported that Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend around $6.6 million to renovate the building located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: With complete frankness, Lafayette mayor tackles his fight with alcoholism
It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday. That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3